Biomea Fusion, Inc. Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 1, 2025

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company, today announced that on September 24, 2025, the compensation committee of Biomea’s board of directors granted one new employee non-qualified stock options to purchase 48,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The shares underlying each employee’s stock options will vest 1/16 on a quarterly basis over four years, subject to such employee’s continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates. The above-described award was made under Biomea’s 2023 Inducement Equity Plan (the “Plan”).

The above-described award was granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and was granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by Biomea’s board of directors on November 17, 2023.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecules, icovamenib and BMF-650, both designed to significantly improve the lives of patients with diabetes, obesity, and metabolic diseases. We aim to cure.

