SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioMarin to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET, in San Francisco, CA

January 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Conference on Monday, January 13, 2024, at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET, in San Francisco, California.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult-to-treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.  

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(650) 374-2803

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-present-at-the-43rd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-on-monday-january-13-at-900-am-pt--1200-pm-et-in-san-francisco-ca-302342007.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

California Events
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sunset illuminates the tall skyscrapers of San Diego, California
Job Trends
7 Companies Hiring in California
January 2, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
Approvals
Ionis’ Tryngolza Becomes First FDA-Approved Therapy for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome
December 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac