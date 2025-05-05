BioInvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces that the Company management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during May and June:
Bio€quity Europe 2025
Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings
Date and Time: May 13, 2:45 pm CEST
Location: Bruges Meeting & Convention Centre (BMCC), Brugge, Belgium
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings
Date and Time: Thursday, June 5 at 2:35-3:05 pm EDT
Location: New York
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/binv/1854440
The webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.bioinvent.com/en/investors The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 365 days after the event.
BIO International Convention
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: June 16-19
Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA
About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.
The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.
For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com
BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.co
