BioInvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces that the Company management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during May and June:

Bio€quity Europe 2025

Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings

Date and Time: May 13, 2:45 pm CEST

Location: Bruges Meeting & Convention Centre (BMCC), Brugge, Belgium

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings

Date and Time: Thursday, June 5 at 2:35-3:05 pm EDT

Location: New York

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/binv/1854440

The webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.bioinvent.com/en/investors The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 365 days after the event.

BIO International Convention

Format: One-on-one meetings

Date: June 16-19

Location: Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Boston, MA

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.co

Attachments

BioInvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire