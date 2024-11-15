SUBSCRIBE
Biofidelity launches Aspyre® Lung Reagents, now enabling integrated tissue and liquid biopsy analysis

November 15, 2024 | 
2 min read

Fast, simple, decentralized testing from tissue and blood using standard PCR instruments

New data to be presented at AMP 2024 demonstrates best-in-class tissue and blood performance from both DNA and RNA

CAMBRIDGE, England and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofidelity, a leader in innovative genomic solutions, today announced the launch of Aspyre Lung Reagents (research use only) for liquid biopsy samples. Aspyre Lung identifies established non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) biomarkers in both DNA and RNA from tissue and blood in a single straightforward, four-step workflow and runs on existing qPCR platforms, enabling simple integration into laboratories globally.

“Until now there has not been an alternative to next-generation sequencing (NGS) to provide fast, simple, decentralized testing for NSCLC biomarkers,” said Biofidelity Co-Founder and CEO Barnaby Balmforth, PhD. “Aspyre Lung’s best-in-class performance from tissue and blood coupled with its proven performance with challenging samples makes Simplified Genomic Profiling (SGP) via Aspyre Lung a game-changer for laboratories globally.”

Data supporting the launch will be presented at the Association for Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting & Expo November 19-23, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Poster, “Development of a machine learning model for Aspyre Lung (Blood): a new assay for rapid detection of actionable variants from plasma in NSCLC patients” will be presented on Saturday, November 23, from 9:15am10:15 am Pacific. Poster Number I021 (Informatics), Abstract 1870825.

Additionally, Biofidelity will host an Innovation Spotlight at the AMP Conference on Friday, November 22, at 12:40 pm Pacific entitled “Aspyre Lung: Simplified Genomic Profiling: A faster, simpler, decentralized alternative to NGS”, presented by Dr. Jeff Gregg, Biofidelity Vice President of Medical Affairs.

“An accessible liquid biopsy platform that can be easily validated and implemented in laboratories globally without the need for investment in new equipment and bioinformatics will undoubtedly lead to a fundamental paradigm shift enabling broader access to genomic testing,” said Dr Gregg.

To learn more about Aspyre Lung, please visit biofidelity.com

About Biofidelity

Biofidelity is a rapidly growing commercial-stage genomic technology company dedicated to improving and extending the lives of patients with cancer by enabling better targeting of therapies, early detection of treatment resistance and routine monitoring of treatment response. Visit biofidelity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact

Andrea Conners

+1 239-728-1202

a.conners@biofidelity.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biofidelity-launches-aspyre-lung-reagents-now-enabling-integrated-tissue-and-liquid-biopsy-analysis-302305008.html

SOURCE Biofidelity

Europe North Carolina Lung cancer Data
