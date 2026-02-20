BioAge Labs to Present at Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) ("BioAge", "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that the Company will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference taking place February 25-26, 2026.

Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 26 from 10:40 AM to 11:05 AM ET. Fortney and Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here .

Replays of the webcast will be available in the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioagelabs.com/ , and will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The Company's lead product candidate, BGE-102, is a potent, orally available, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor being developed for cardiovascular risk and retinal diseases. A Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial of BGE-102 is underway, with topline data including additional MAD cohorts anticipated in 1H26. The Company is also developing long-acting injectable and oral small molecule APJ agonists for obesity. BioAge’s additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company’s proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

Contacts

PR: Chris Patil, media@bioagelabs.com

IR: Dov Goldstein, ir@bioagelabs.com

Partnering: partnering@bioagelabs.com

Web: https://bioagelabs.com