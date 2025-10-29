Bio Usawa Takes Strategic Step into Europe with New Subsidiary in Frankfurt, Germany

KIGALI, Rwanda and FRANKFURT, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio Usawa Biotechnology Ltd (Rwanda) proudly announces the establishment of its new European subsidiary, Bio Usawa Biotech Europe GmbH, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

This strategic development marks a significant milestone in Bio Usawa’s mission to bridge African innovation with international research, regulatory, and commercial networks.

Bio Usawa selected Frankfurt for its reputation as one of Europe’s foremost life sciences and pharmaceutical hubs, providing access to leading scientific expertise, strong global partnerships, and a vibrant biotechnology ecosystem.

The new European subsidiary will strengthen Bio Usawa’s ability to collaborate with institutions and companies that share its vision of developing and delivering advanced biologic therapies that reach patients faster and more affordably.

“Establishing Bio Usawa Biotech Europe GmbH represents an important step in Bio Usawa’s journey,” said Dr. Menghis Bairu, CEO and President of Bio Usawa. “We are building a company that connects continents – advancing science from Africa to the world and bringing global expertise back to Africa. Our aim is to develop biotechnology solutions that are innovative, high-quality, and accessible to all.”

The Frankfurt-based entity will serve as Bio Usawa’s European anchor for partnerships, regulatory engagement, and scientific collaboration, reinforcing the company’s role as a bridge between Africa and the global biotechnology community.

As part of its broader vision, Bio Usawa is helping transform Africa’s “brain drain” into “brain gain” — attracting talented scientists and innovators from Africa and friends of Africa across the diaspora who are eager to contribute to the continent’s rapidly evolving biotechnology landscape. By fostering cross-continental collaboration and knowledge exchange, Bio Usawa is demonstrating that scientific excellence transcends borders.

About Bio Usawa, Inc

Bio Usawa is Rwanda’s pioneering biotech company that is dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and commercializing high-quality, affordable biosimilars for patients in Africa. Through partnerships with governments, research institutions, and healthcare providers, Bio Usawa is advancing biotechnology innovation in Africa, by Africans, for Africa – and beyond.

Media Contact:

Daniel Levine

Levine Media Group

+1 510-280-5405

danny@levinemediagroup.com