Bio-Thera to Present Phase 2 Clinical Data for BAT8008 in Combination with BAT1308 at ESMO 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd. (688177.SH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies and biosimilars, today announced that clinical data from a Phase 2 study of BAT8008, a TROP2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in combination with BAT1308, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody in First Line NSCLC, will be presented at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress.

The presentation will highlight findings from the combination regimen in patients with first-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including an evaluation of its antitumor activity and safety profile. The study reflects Bio-Thera's continued commitment to advancing innovative antibody-based therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Lung cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide, and NSCLC accounts for the majority of lung cancer cases. Despite advances in immunotherapy and combination treatment approaches, new therapeutic strategies remain an important area of research for patients with advanced NSCLC.

BAT8008 is a TROP2-targeted ADC designed to deliver an exatecan payload, a cytotoxic TOP1 inhibitor, to tumor cells expressing TROP2. BAT1308 is a monoclonal antibody targeting programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), an immune checkpoint involved in regulating antitumor immune responses. The combination is being investigated for its potential to integrate targeted cytotoxic activity with immune checkpoint inhibition.

Presentation Details

Congress: 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress

2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress Presentation: First-line BAT8008 (TROP2-ADC) plus BAT1308 (anti-PD-1) for advanced NSCLC: Results from a multicenter Phase 2 study

First-line BAT8008 (TROP2-ADC) plus BAT1308 (anti-PD-1) for advanced NSCLC: Results from a multicenter Phase 2 study Presentation format: Rapid Oral 1: NSCLC, metastatic

Rapid Oral 1: NSCLC, metastatic Abstract number: 2631RO

2631RO Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Saturday, October 24, 2026 Time: 8:30–10:00 a.m. CEST (session window)

8:30–10:00 a.m. CEST (session window) Location: Almeria Auditorium, Hall 9

The presentation will provide further insight into the clinical development of this investigational combination. The full data will be presented at the ESMO 2026 Congress.

For more information, please visit Bio-Thera Solutions' official website.

About Bio-Thera Solutions:

Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., a leading innovative, global biopharmaceutical company in Guangzhou, China, is dedicated to researching and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, cardiovascular, eye diseases, and other severe unmet medical needs, as well as biosimilars for existing, branded biologics to treat a range of cancer and autoimmune diseases. As a leader in next generation antibody discovery and engineering, the company has advanced multiple candidates into late-stage development, including six approved products: QLETLI® (adalimumab) and BETAGRIN® (bevifibatide citrate) Injection in China, STARJEMZA® (ustekinumab) in the US and USYMRO® (ustekinumab) in the EU, TOFIDENCE®/BAT1806 (tocilizumab) and AVZIVI® (bevacizumab-tnjn) in the US and in the EU, a/k/a POBEVCY® in China, and GOTENFIA® (golimumab) in the EU and IMMGOLIS™ (golimumab-sldi) in the US. In addition, the company has more than 20 promising candidates in clinical trials, focusing on immuno-oncology in the post-PD-1 era and targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). For more information, please visit www.bio-thera.com/en/ or follow us on X (@bio_thera_sol) and WeChat (Bio-Thera).

Bio-Thera Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to BAT8008, BAT1308 or the product pipelines in general of Bio-Thera Solutions. Readers are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements include, among others, those containing "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "promising," "potentially," or similar expressions. They reflect the company's current views with respect to future events that are based on what the company believes are reasonable assumptions in view of information currently available to Bio-Thera Solutions, and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, such as the uncertainties of pre-clinical and clinical studies. Other risks and uncertainties include challenges in obtaining regulatory approvals, manufacturing, marketing, competition, intellectual property, product efficacy or safety, changes in global healthcare situation, changes in the company's financial conditions, and changes to applicable laws and regulations, etc. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of their initial publication. Unless required by laws or regulations, Bio-Thera Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the company's views or otherwise.

Bio-Thera Contact:



Bert E. Thomas IV



Phone: +1.410.627.1734



Email: bethomas@bio-thera.com

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SOURCE Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd