Bio-Rad to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 8, 2026

HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Participants: Roop K. Lakkaraju, Chief Financial Officer

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time; a live webcast and subsequent replay of the fireside chat event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Bio-Rad’s website at bio-rad.com

Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Participants: Roop K. Lakkaraju, Chief Financial Officer

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 8:45 AM Eastern Time; a live webcast and subsequent replay of the fireside chat event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Bio-Rad’s website at bio-rad.com

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with over 7,400 employees, and $2.6 billion in revenues in 2025. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as clinical, food safety and environmental quality laboratories. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.

Investor Contact:

Ruben Argueta, Investor Relations

510-741-6104

ir@bio-rad.com

Media Contact:

Anna Gralinska, Corporate Communications

510-741-6643

cc@bio-rad.com