Abbott is suing their former VP Jerome Clavel over allegations of trade secret theft with intent to share with his new employer, rival diagnostics company Bio-Rad.
Bio-Rad Enters RNA-Seq Library Prep Market with Launch of the SEQuoia Complete Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit
SEQuoia Complete Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit is a high-performance kit that captures both long and short RNAs in a single library even from limited and low-quality samples.
Researchers Demonstrated Utility of Droplet Digital PCR for Informing Treatment Decisions at AMP 2019 Annual Meeting and Expo
Scientists presented more than 25 abstracts demonstrating how Droplet Digital PCR guides treatment decisions at the Association of Molecular Pathology 2019 Annual Meeting and Expo in Baltimore on November 7–9.
Diagenode, Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced a partnership in which Diagenode will offer Single-Cell ATAC-Seq Services, featuring Bio-Rad’s Droplet Digital technology, to help advance epigenomics research.
Bio-Rad Introduces EveryBlot Blocking Buffer that Offers 5-Minute Blocking Time and Greater Sensitivity for Western Blots
EveryBlot Blocking Buffer provides 5-minute blocking and maximum sensitivity for western blots, regardless of the detection method.
Bio-Rad Launches iQ-Check Aspergillus Real-Time PCR Kit, a Fast PCR Alternative for Detection of Aspergillus in Cannabis and Cannabis-Infused Products
The iQ-Check Aspergillus Real-Time PCR Kit detects Aspergillus flavus, A. fumigatus, A. niger, and A. terreus in cannabis and cannabis-infused products.
The San Francisco Business Times came out with a list of 64 major Bay Area employers and their median pay, which they then compared to their chief executives’ annual compensation.
