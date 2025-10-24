SUBSCRIBE
Policy
Abbott Sues Former VP Over Trade Secrets, Similar Cases Expected to Follow in “New Normal”
Abbott is suing their former VP Jerome Clavel over allegations of trade secret theft with intent to share with his new employer, rival diagnostics company Bio-Rad.
November 4, 2020
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Policy
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: May 5
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for May 5, 2020.
May 5, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Policy
Biopharma Update on the Novel Coronavirus: April 28
Please check out the biopharma industry coronavirus (COVID-19) stories that are trending for April 28, 2020.
April 28, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
SEQuoia Library Prep Kit
Biotech Bay
Bio-Rad Enters RNA-Seq Library Prep Market with Launch of the SEQuoia Complete Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit
SEQuoia Complete Stranded RNA Library Prep Kit is a high-performance kit that captures both long and short RNAs in a single library even from limited and low-quality samples.
January 20, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Researchers Demonstrate Utility of Droplet Digital PCR for Informing Treatment Decisions at AMP 2019 Annual Meeting and Expo
Biotech Bay
Researchers Demonstrated Utility of Droplet Digital PCR for Informing Treatment Decisions at AMP 2019 Annual Meeting and Expo
Scientists presented more than 25 abstracts demonstrating how Droplet Digital PCR guides treatment decisions at the Association of Molecular Pathology 2019 Annual Meeting and Expo in Baltimore on November 7–9.
December 5, 2019
 · 
7 min read
Biotech Bay
Diagenode to Offer Single-Cell ATAC-Seq Services Featuring Bio-Rad’s Droplet Digital Technology
Diagenode, Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced a partnership in which Diagenode will offer Single-Cell ATAC-Seq Services, featuring Bio-Rad’s Droplet Digital technology, to help advance epigenomics research.
November 25, 2019
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Bio-Rad Introduces EveryBlot Blocking Buffer that Offers 5-Minute Blocking Time and Greater Sensitivity for Western Blots
EveryBlot Blocking Buffer provides 5-minute blocking and maximum sensitivity for western blots, regardless of the detection method.
November 17, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Bio-Rad Launches iQ-Check Aspergillus Real-Time PCR Kit, a Fast PCR Alternative for Detection of Aspergillus in Cannabis and Cannabis-Infused Products
The iQ-Check Aspergillus Real-Time PCR Kit detects Aspergillus flavus, A. fumigatus, A. niger, and A. terreus in cannabis and cannabis-infused products.
November 17, 2019
 · 
3 min read
Job Trends
The Bay Area’s Top Life Science Companies by Median Pay
The San Francisco Business Times came out with a list of 64 major Bay Area employers and their median pay, which they then compared to their chief executives’ annual compensation.
April 12, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Press Releases
Bio-Rad to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024
October 15, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Bio-Rad Names Anette Engelhardt Executive Vice President and President of Clinical Diagnostics Group
May 30, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Bio-Rad’s Management to Participate in Fireside Chat During Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Bio-Rad Reports First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 7, 2024
 · 
22 min read
Biotech Beach
Bio-Rad’s Management to Participate in Fireside Chat During RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
May 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Bio-Rad Announces Life Science Group Management Changes
April 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Bio-Rad to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024
April 18, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Oncocyte and Bio-Rad Partner on Global Launch of Transplant Assay
April 11, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Business
Bio-Rad’s Chief Operating Officer Andrew Last to Retire
April 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Bio-Rad Appoints Roop K. Lakkaraju Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
March 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
