BetterWay Blood Testing by Babson Diagnostics Achieves SOC 2 Compliance

BetterWay™ blood testing by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company transforming diagnostic blood testing, announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 type I compliance through a third-party audit of its information security and privacy controls. Compliance with SOC 2's high standards reflects Babson Diagnostics' commitment to secure and patient-centered healthcare.

The SOC 2 attestation report affirms that Babson's information systems are properly designed to meet the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The voluntary audit was completed by independent third-party assessor A-Lign. Babson is committed to providing a patient-preferred blood testing experience, and ensuring the security and privacy of patients' data has always been a cornerstone of that effort.

"Our partners expect their customers' information to be handled with the utmost diligence and care," said C.J. Singh, Vice President of Information Operations at Babson Diagnostics. "SOC 2 compliance validates both our ability to meet their high standards and, more importantly still, our commitment to providing a blood-testing journey that patients can trust."

Babson Diagnostics continues to grow its network of partners that provide access to BetterWay's patient-friendly fingertip testing, including select Sam's Club, H-E-B, and Peoples Rx locations. SOC 2 compliance attests its capacity to meet the uncompromising security standards that large and responsible enterprises are expected to uphold.

BetterWay™ is blood testing reimagined-patient-friendly fingertip collection with automated sample preparation and accurate lab results. One in three people skip blood testing due to anxiety, fear of needles, difficult venous access, or inconvenience. BetterWay enables blood testing without phlebotomy. This improves patient experience, increases adherence to testing, optimizes staffing efficiency, and advances health equity. BetterWay was developed by Babson Diagnostics, a science-first healthcare technology company that has become the global leader in the use of capillary blood for routine testing. Babson was named 2024 Medtech Company of the Year by MD + DI, 2025 SXSW Innovation Award winner for Health & Biotech, and one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Healthcare. For more information, please visit BetterWay.com or connect with us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

