Berenson Cancer Center Announces Publication in Haematologica

Longest Survival in the World Reported to Date for Multiple Myeloma Patients

No Patient Underwent Frontline Autologous Stem Cell Transplant

No Patient Was Treated with CAR T-Cell Therapy or Bispecific Antibodies

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berenson Cancer Center published survival data analyzed by the Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research of 175 consecutive and unselected patients with multiple myeloma in the journal Haematologica.

All patients with multiple myeloma who started their treatment from 2006 to 2024 at Berenson Cancer Center, a clinic that specializes in the treatment of patients with this common form of bone marrow-based cancer, were included in the study.

Study authors report an average survival of nearly 13 years which is the longest reported to date in any unselected group of multiple myeloma patients.

Unlike other myeloma centers which consider stem cell transplant as a standard part of the initial therapy for these patients, none of the patients underwent this as their first treatment and only one patient after that. Moreover, no patient was treated with CAR T-cell therapy or bispecific antibodies. Notably, the unprecedented outcomes in this study were achieved without use of any of these treatments.

Nearly 40,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2025 and 200,000 are living with this cancer.

According to study senior author, James R. Berenson, M.D., "The highly individualized care multiple myeloma patients receive includes more treatment options than used anywhere in the world. Patients also have 24-hour direct access to the treating physician. Importantly, more frequent regular monitoring of the patient's disease status allows for more rapid changes in treatments that are not working or causing unwanted side effects. Together, these benefits have resulted in unprecedented outcomes for myeloma patients."

Dr. Berenson has over 40 years of "hands-on" experience taking care of multiple myeloma patients which he believes has led to the identification of more effective treatments and expertise in using therapies to achieve the best possible outcomes for his patients.

About the Berenson Cancer Center

Berensoncancercenter.com 310-623-1214

Starting in 2004, Berenson Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art care to patients with multiple myeloma and related diseases. The clinic is a full-service facility with its own infusion room, clinical laboratory, and pharmacy that also conducts clinical trials related to these diseases.

About the Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research (IMBCR)

IMBCR.org 310-623-1210

Founded by James R. Berenson, M.D. in 2003, IMBCR is a West Hollywood-based independent non‑profit cancer research institute dedicated to discovering and developing more effective treatments, and ultimately a cure for myeloma and bone cancer. IMBCR's innovative research and analysis of clinical outcomes provides cancer patients with greater longevity and an improved quality of life.

