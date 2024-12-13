BeiGene Announces Global Licensing Agreement for MAT2A Inhibitor

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BGNE #BeiGene--BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company that intends to change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., today announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement with CSPC Zhongqi Pharmaceutical Technology (Shijiazhuang) Co., Ltd. (“CSPC”) for SYH2039, a novel methionine adenosyltransferase 2A (MAT2A)-inhibitor being explored for solid tumors.





SYH2039 targets solid tumors that have a mutation called MTAP deletion, which is estimated to be present in approximately 15 percent of all cancer types with the most common including glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

“With one of the most dynamic solid tumor portfolios in the industry, we are continually assessing opportunities that align with our strategic focus and address significant unmet needs for patients. This MAT2A inhibitor is a valuable addition to our solid tumor pipeline, and we’re eager to explore its potential, particularly in combination with our internally developed PRMT5 inhibitor, BGB-58067. Together, these assets hold promise for advancing treatment across a range of solid tumors,” said Lai Wang, Ph.D., Global Head of R&D at BeiGene.

BGB-58067, which is on track to enter the clinic before the end of the year, is designed to avoid on-target hematological toxicity seen with first-generation PRMT5 inhibitors. It has best-in-class potential with high potency, selectivity, and brain penetrability.

Under the terms of the agreement, BeiGene has an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize SYH2039 worldwide. CSPC will receive upfront and time-based payments totaling $150 million and will be eligible for payments upon the achievement of certain development and commercial milestones and tiered royalties.

BeiGene is focused on growing its leadership in solid tumors with its PD-1 inhibitor TEVIMBRA® (tislelizumab) and by advancing potential best-in-class assets for lung, breast and gastrointestinal cancers, including several differentiated antibody drug conjugates, multi-specific antibodies, targeted protein degraders, and small molecule inhibitors. The Company recently announced its intent to change its name to BeOne, reaffirming its commitment to develop innovative medicines to eliminate cancer by partnering with the global community to serve as many patients as possible.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, which plans to change its name to BeOne Medicines, is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of nearly 11,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the value and future potential of the MAT2A inhibitor; the ability of BeiGene’s assets to advance treatment across solid tumors and its future leadership in solid tumors; the projected date at which BGB-58067 will enter the clinic and its future success; and BeiGene’s plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the caption “About BeiGene.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene’s ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene’s ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeiGene’s limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; BeiGene’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeiGene’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

To access BeiGene media resources, please visit our News & Media site.

Contacts



Investor Contact

Liza Heapes

+1 857-302-5663

ir@beigene.com

Media Contact

Kyle Blankenship

+1 667-351-5176

media@beigene.com