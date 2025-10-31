SUBSCRIBE
BBOT Announces Poster Presentations at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

October 31, 2025 
2 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced two poster presentations featuring BBO-10203, a first-in-class, orally bioavailable, selective breaker of the RAS:PI3Kα interaction, at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held December 9-12, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas. The abstracts released today can be found on the SABCS website here.

Late Breaking Pre-clinical Poster Details:

  • Title: BBO-10203, a first-in-class breaker of the RAS:PI3Kα interaction, inhibits tumor growth alone and in combination with fulvestrant or ribociclib in breast cancer models without inducing hyperglycemia
  • Presentation Number: PS2-12-06
  • Abstract Number: 3568
  • Session Date/Time: Wednesday, December 10, from 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Presenter: Kerstin Sinkevicius, PhD, Vice President, Pharmacology, BBOT

Trials in Progress Poster Details:

  • Title: BREAKER-101: a phase 1a/1b open-label study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of BBO-10203 in patients with advanced solid tumors
  • Presentation Number: PS5-07-06
  • Abstract Number: 203
  • Session Date/Time: Friday, December 12, from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
  • Presenter: Andreas Varkaris, MD, PhD, Attending Physician and Investigator, Massachusetts General Hospital

About BBO-10203
BBO-10203 (NCT06625775) is an orally bioavailable small molecule that selectively and specifically blocks the physical interaction between RAS and PI3Kα, resulting in the inhibition of RAS-driven PI3Kα-AKT signaling in tumors without the risk of hyperglycemia. This novel mechanism of action makes BBO-10203 agnostic to the mutational status of either RAS or PI3Kα providing the potential to treat tumors driven by KRAS or PI3Kα mutations, the two most mutated oncogenes in human cancer. BBO-10203 is being evaluated in the Phase 1 BREAKER-101 trial for patients with HER2+ amplified or HR+/HER2- breast cancer, and KRAS mutant colorectal or non-small cell lung cancer.

About BBOT
BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit www.bbotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

BBOT Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Heather Armstrong, Head of Investor Relations
BBOT
Investors@BBOTx.com

Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
Jake.robison@inizioevoke.com


Northern California Breast cancer Events
BridgeBio LLC
