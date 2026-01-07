BBOT Announces New Clinical Data Advancing Its Portfolio of Three Innovative and Differentiated RAS and PI3Kα Pipeline Programs

BBO-8520 monotherapy in patients with KRAS G12C non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed a 65% objective response rate (ORR) and a 66% 6-month progression-free survival (PFS), with 83% of patients eligible for 6-month follow-up remaining on treatment for ≥6 months, alongside a potentially differentiated safety profile. Encouraging early efficacy signals were seen in patients with KRAS G12C and STK11 and/or KEAP1 co-mutants, where all five initial patients achieved partial response.

BBO-11818 monotherapy demonstrated a confirmed partial response (PR) in pancreatic cancer and anti-tumor activity was observed across dose levels and tumor types with tumor reductions at higher dose levels with a generally favorable, differentiated safety profile in dose escalation.

BBO-10203 demonstrated a potentially differentiated safety profile without any observed events of hyperglycemia and without any enrollment restrictions on baseline HbA1c and glucose levels; combination studies with standard-of-care (SOC) treatments in colorectal cancer (CRC) and breast cancer (BC) have been initiated; internal combination studies with BBO-8520 and BBO-11818 are anticipated to open this year.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced positive preliminary safety and antitumor data across its three orally bioavailable, differentiated small molecule RAS and PI3Kα programs. The data updates include BBO-8520, a direct inhibitor targeting both the ON and OFF states of KRASG12C; BBO-11818, a panKRAS inhibitor targeting mutant KRAS in both the ON and OFF states, and BBO-10203, a RAS-PI3Ka breaker with a novel mechanism of action designed to inhibit the physical interaction between RAS and PI3Kα.

“Today’s data underscore the strength of our differentiated precision oncology portfolio targeting RAS and PI3Kα,” said Eli Wallace, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of BBOT. “By focusing on ON biology and leveraging strong chemistry, we are developing highly selective therapies designed to be better tolerated and, as a result, deliver greater anti-tumor activity. We are pleased to see our strategy now being validated clinically. Our differentiated product candidates can be combined both with one another—such as our selective KRAS ON/OFF inhibitors and our potentially first-in-class RAS:PI3Kα breaker—and with standard-of-care therapies, positioning BBOT to enable powerful dual-pathway targeting and improve outcomes for patients with aggressive cancers.”

“BBO-8520 continues to demonstrate a favorable benefit-risk profile, with encouraging efficacy data, a generally tolerable safety profile, and a potentially differentiated liver toxicity profile, both as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab,” said Yong (Ben) Ben, MD, Chief Medical and Development Officer of BBOT. “Similarly, BBO-11818 has also demonstrated favorable tolerability and early signs of efficacy. Notably this data announcement includes the first publicly disclosed monotherapy panKRAS inhibitor response in a patient with pretreated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).”

Dr. Ben continued, “Across all BBO-10203 cohorts, the safety profile appears differentiated relative to previously reported data with other PI3Kα kinase inhibitors and demonstrated no hyperglycemia of any grade, even without any restrictions on HbA1c status and glucose level at baseline. We have identified a recommended go-forward dose of 500 mg and have initiated combination cohorts, which represent the primary development opportunity for this asset.”

“Patients with KRASG12C mutant NSCLC face a clear unmet need, as durable and well-tolerated treatment options remain limited,” said Ben Solomon, MBBS, FRACP, PhD, medical oncologist at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne, Australia, and an ONKORAS-101 principal investigator. “With immunotherapy widely used, safety and tolerability in combination are critical. The BBO-8520 monotherapy and combination data are compelling, demonstrating meaningful anti-tumor activity with a safety profile well suited for combination therapy. These results highlight BBO-8520’s potential to become an important front-line combination partner with pembrolizumab.”



BBO-8520 (Direct KRAS G12 C ON/OFF)

ONKORAS-101 (NCT06343402) is an open-label, multi-center Phase 1a/1b study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, preliminary antitumor activity, and pharmacokinetics of BBO-8520 as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with KRASG12C mutant NSCLC. Patients have been enrolled across doses ranging from 100 mg to 700 mg once daily (QD).

BBO-8520 Key Findings

As of November 15, 2025, a 65% (11/17) objective response rate (ORR) was observed in NSCLC patients with a KRAS G12C mutation across all dose levels, including 10 partial responses (PRs) and one complete response (CR). Responses appear durable with a 6-month progression-free survival (PFS) of 66% and with 83% of patients remaining on study for ≥6 months.

mutation across all dose levels, including 10 partial responses (PRs) and one complete response (CR). Responses appear durable with a 6-month progression-free survival (PFS) of 66% and with 83% of patients remaining on study for ≥6 months. In this interim readout, BBO-8520 demonstrated a generally well-tolerated and manageable monotherapy safety profile with a meaningfully differentiated liver toxicity profile. No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs); no grade ≥4 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs); no treatment-related serious adverse events (TRSAEs). Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea were the most common TRAEs.

BBO-8520 was generally well tolerated in combination with pembrolizumab from 200 mg to 500 mg. A favorable liver safety profile was observed compared to pembrolizumab monotherapy.

Each efficacy evaluable patient treated with BBO-8520 in combination with pembrolizumab (n=8) experienced a tumor reduction regardless of PD-L1 status, and 3 out of 3 front-line patients and 2 out of 5 patients previously treated with KRAS G12C inhibitor(s) achieved partial response.

inhibitor(s) achieved partial response. Encouraging early efficacy signals were seen in patients with KRASG12C and STK11 and/or KEAP1 co-mutants, where all five initial patients achieved PR.





BBO-8520 Upcoming Catalysts

BBOT plans to provide additional data updates, including additional pembrolizumab combination efficacy and safety data, in the second half of 2026.

Combination studies with BBO-10203 are expected to open later in 2026.





BBO-11818 (Direct panKRAS ON/OFF)

KONQUER-101 (NCT06917079) is evaluating the safety and preliminary antitumor activity of BBO-11818, a panKRAS inhibitor, in heavily pretreated subjects with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic KRAS mutant solid tumors. Patients have been enrolled across dose levels ranging from 50 mg to 800 mg on a twice daily schedule (BID). Monotherapy dose escalation is ongoing and monotherapy expansions and combination cohorts are planned.

BBO-11818 Key Findings

As of December 10, 2025, BBO-11818 demonstrated encouraging early anti-tumor activity across dose levels and tumor types, including a PR in a patient with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with a 56% tumor reduction, as well as tumor reductions at higher dose levels. The response was unconfirmed at the time of data cutoff but was subsequently confirmed.

BBO-11818 monotherapy treatment (n=13) appeared generally tolerable with no DLTs. TRAEs were largely gastrointestinal-related.

BBO-11818 demonstrated approximately dose-proportional exposure with 600 mg BID covering G12D and G12V mutant alleles.





BBO-11818 Upcoming Catalysts

BBOT plans to provide additional data updates, including additional monotherapy and combination efficacy and safety data, in the second half of 2026.

Combination studies with BBO-10203 are expected to open later in 2026.





BBO-10203 (RAS:PI3Kα Breaker)

BREAKER-101 (NCT06625775) is a multicenter, open-label, Phase 1a/1b study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and preliminary antitumor activity of BBO-10203 as monotherapy and in combination with trastuzumab, fulvestrant ± ribociclib, or FOLFOX + bevacizumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2+ breast cancer (BC), HR+/HER2- BC, KRAS mutant colorectal cancer (CRC), and KRAS mutant NSCLC.

In the monotherapy portion of the study, 24 patients, most of whom were heavily pretreated CRC patients, were enrolled across dose levels from 150 mg to 750 mg QD. Based on safety, PK and target engagement, the 500 mg QD dose has been selected as the recommended dose for expansion, and combination studies with standard-of-care treatments in CRC and BC have been initiated.

BBO-10203 Key Findings

As of December 10, 2025, the BBO-10203 safety profile has demonstrated the potential to be highly differentiated compared to previously reported data on other PI3Ka-targeting agents. ​ No DLTs. No grade ≥3 TRAEs except for one incidence of asymptomatic hypokalemia (lab abnormality)​; no dose reductions​; no TRSAEs.​ Without restrictions on baseline enrollment HbA1c status or glucose levels, no hyperglycemia of any grade was observed, consistent with preclinical findings.

​BBO-10203 achieved target systemic exposure and rapid full target engagement.

Clinical benefit was observed in patients with CRC (>80% 3L+) and HR+ BC who were previously heavily treated and tumor reductions were observed in some patients.





BBO-10203 Upcoming Catalysts

BBOT plans to provide additional data updates, which will include combination data in HER2+ BC, HR+/HER2- PIK3CA mutant BC and KRAS mutant CRC, in the second half of 2026.

Combination studies with BBO-8520 and BBO-11818 are expected to open later in 2026.





