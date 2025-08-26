Baylor Genetics to Showcase RNA Sequencing Breakthroughs for Rare Disease Diagnosis at 2025 AGBT Precision Health Meeting

Company to Highlight the Role of Precision Diagnostics in Transforming Rare and Undiagnosed Disease Care

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, today announced its participation in the 2025 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) Precision Health Conference, taking place September 8–10, 2025, in San Diego, CA. The company will present important data underscoring the clinical utility of RNA sequencing in the diagnosis of rare and previously undiagnosed diseases.

The scientific poster, titled “RNA Sequencing to Help Identify Rare Genetic Disorders,” explores the diagnostic value of leveraging RNA sequencing data to reclassify variants of uncertain significance (VUS) identified by exome and genome sequencing. The poster highlights how RNA sequencing helped clarify VUS, accelerate diagnosis, and inform targeted clinical care for clinically tested patients.

Poster: #605

Presenter: Lisa Salz, Sr. Medical Science Liaison, Baylor Genetics

Date and time: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 4:00-5:00 p.m. PT

Location: Loews Coronado Bay Resort

“RNA sequencing is unlocking a new era of precision diagnostics, one that allows us to see what was previously unclear,” said Christine Eng, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer at Baylor Genetics. “At Baylor Genetics, we are not just observing this transformation, we are driving it. By harnessing the full potential of multi-omics technologies, including RNA sequencing, we are helping to uncover the underlying causes of rare and undiagnosed diseases, often when traditional methods fall short. Our mission is to bring clarity, answers, and hope to patients and families who have endured years of uncertainty. The impact of this work is profound.”

Drawing on her expertise as both a clinical geneticist and rare disease specialist, Dr. Eng will be in attendance at the meeting to highlight how RNA sequencing and other advanced genomic technologies at Baylor Genetics are driving earlier diagnoses, improving patient outcomes, and helping to end the diagnostic odyssey for patients and families affected by rare disease. The Baylor Genetics team, including Dr. Eng will be available to engage with researchers, clinicians, and industry leaders to share insights on Baylor Genetics’ expanding portfolio of testing solutions.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states and 16 countries.

PR Contact

SVM PR

baylorgenetics@svmpr.com

(401) 490-9700