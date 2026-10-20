Baylor Genetics to Highlight Clinical and Diagnostic Utility of Genome Sequencing at the 2026 American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, today announced it will share new genome sequencing data in two platform presentations and a poster presentation at the 2026 American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting in Montréal, Québec, Canada from Oct. 20-24, 2026.

“The data we’re sharing at this year’s ASHG meeting reinforces the role of genome sequencing as a foundational tool for providing actionable genomic insights for patients with rare or complex genetic conditions,” said Christine Eng, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Chief Quality Officer, Baylor Genetics. “Our research continues to demonstrate the value of multimodal genome sequencing in helping to uncover answers faster, accelerate clinical decision-making, and guide more personalized care for patients.”

Platform presentations

Title: Diagnostic yield of genome sequencing for individuals with movement disorders Day and time: Thursday, Oct. 22 at 2:15 p.m. EDT Location: Room 510, Level 5 Presenting author: Elizabeth Fieg, MS, CGC, Clinical Science Liaison, Baylor Genetics



Title: Age- and tissue-dependent dynamics of mtDNA alterations clarify optimal specimen selection for clinical mitochondrial testing Day and time: Thursday, Oct. 22 at 11:45 a.m. EDT Location: Room 516BC, Level 5 Presenting author: Yue Wang, PhD, FACMG, Senior Clinical Director, Baylor Genetics



Poster presentation

Poster 2022W: A multimodal genomic odyssey reveals complex biallelic DNM1 alterations in developmental and epileptic encephalopathy​ Day and time: Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 2:30 p.m. EDT Location: Exhibit Hall Presenting author: Robert Rigobello, MS, CGC, Director of Medical Affairs, Baylor Genetics



Baylor Genetics will be exhibiting at booth #500. For more information about Baylor Genetics’ presence at the ASHG meeting, please visit: https://www.baylorgenetics.com/conferences/ashg-2026/. Updates will also be shared on the company’s LinkedIn channel throughout the meeting.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, from clinical-grade genomic sequencing to expert interpretation, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, pharmacogenomics and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states.

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