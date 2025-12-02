Bayer’s MEDRAD® Centargo Multi-Patient CT Injection System Now With A Wider Range of Compatible CT Contrast Agents and Presentations

Centargo compatible with Ultravist ® (iopromide), Isovue ® (iopamidol), Optiray ® (ioversol), Omnipaque™ (iohexol) and now, Visipaque™ (iodixanol)

(iopromide), Isovue (iopamidol), Optiray (ioversol), Omnipaque™ (iohexol) and now, Visipaque™ (iodixanol) Follows recent FDA clearance to expand the use of compatible contrast agent presentations, adding single-dose vials in addition to Imaging Bulk Package presentations

Radiology suites now have the ability to further manage contrast consumption and waste, while providing greater flexibility for those transitioning to bulk contrast use

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer today announced that its MEDRAD® Centargo multi-patient CT injector has secured 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the use of compatible contrast agent presentations to include single-dose vials in addition to the previously cleared Imaging Bulk Package (IBP) presentations for Ultravist® (iopromide), Isovue® (iopamidol), Optiray® (ioversol) and Omnipaque™ (iohexol). Additionally, Bayer announced the addition of Visipaque™ (iodixanol) in single-dose vials as Centargo’s fifth compatible contrast agent. This expansion now offers customers in high-throughput imaging suites a wider range of compatible contrast agents and presentations from Centargo.

“We know our customers operating high-volume suites, who serve dozens of patients daily, require flexible and cost-effective solutions to meet their unique needs,” said Jill Carbone, Vice President and Head of Radiology North America Product & Pipeline, Bayer. “The expanded presentations will further support healthcare providers by helping to improve efficiency in end-of-day procedures, providing greater flexibility for those still transitioning to bulk contrast use, and supporting their broad imaging needs with an option to use any of the five leading contrast agents.”

The MEDRAD® Centargo CT Injection System helps reduce process and administrative burdens for healthcare providers, enabling them to focus more on patient care, particularly in high throughput settings. By integrating with Bayer’s portfolio of imaging and Cortenic™ Connectivity workflow solutions, healthcare providers can optimize contrast-usage and enable connectivity to the scanner, hospital radiology information systems and Bayer services.

For more information about MEDRAD® Centargo, powered by Cortenic™ Connectivity, visit: www.Centargo.com.

Full Prescribing Information for Ultravist is available at this link: https://labeling.bayerhealthcare.com/html/products/pi/Ultravist_PI.pdf

About Radiology at Bayer

Building on a century of expertise, Bayer is committed to innovative products and high-quality services in diagnostic imaging to enhance patient care. Its leading radiology portfolio features contrast agents and devices for precise administration across modalities including computed tomography (CT), X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and positron emission tomography (PET). Bayer’s comprehensive offerings also include informatics solutions and a medical imaging platform with digital and artificial intelligence (AI) powered applications. In 2024, Bayer’s radiology products generated €2.1 billion in sales. Bayer continues to advance research and innovation in medical imaging, including the integration of AI.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/

Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bayer

Follow us on X: @BayerPharma

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports, which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Media Contact:

Elaine Colón

Bayer Media Relations

elaine.colon@bayer.com

+1-732-236-1587