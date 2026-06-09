Bayer Announces Global Consumer Health Leadership Changes to Accelerate Growth

BASEL, Switzerland & WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer today announced leadership changes within its Consumer Health division to accelerate growth, strengthen commercial execution, and further enhance speed of decision making. These changes reflect the company’s commitment to continuously adapt and advance its Road to Billions strategy aimed at helping billions of people live healthier lives.

As part of these changes, Bayer has appointed new global leaders across the Marketing, Insights & Analytics, and Commercial Operations functions and named a new Consumer Health President for the United States, its largest Consumer Health market.

Key leadership appointments include:

Samantha Avivi appointed global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Consumer Health Will lead global brand building, marketing, and consumer strategy Joins the global Consumer Health Leadership Team Based in Whippany, NJ, United States

Analia de la Fuente appointed global Chief Data Officer (CDO), Consumer Health Will lead insights and analytics globally, advancing the company’s data-driven capabilities Joins the global Consumer Health Leadership Team Based in Basel, Switzerland

David Tomasi appointed global Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Consumer Health Will lead global commercial operations and business performance across all markets Remains on the global Consumer Health Leadership Team, having previously served as President, U.S., Consumer Health Based in Whippany, NJ, United States

Trevor Thrun appointed President, U.S., Consumer Health Will lead Bayer’s largest Consumer Health market Joins Bayer’s U.S. Country Leadership Team Previously Vice President & General Manager, U.S. Upper Respiratory category Based in Whippany, NJ, United States



Leadership Perspective

Julio Triana, Member of the Bayer Board of Management and President Consumer Health:

“These leadership changes mark an important step in strengthening our ability to best serve our consumers and customers in a dynamic marketplace. By bringing together deep expertise in brand building, commercial execution and consumer focus, backed by data and insights, we are sharpening our focus on what matters most—helping billions of people around the globe live healthier lives with the most trusted self-care solutions. We aim to build an organization that is faster and even better positioned to reach more consumers and deliver on our strategic priorities. I am convinced these leaders will help accelerate growth, strengthen customer and consumer focus, and unlock the full potential of data and Artificial Intelligence to build trusted brands – ultimately advancing our Road to Billions strategy.”

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Bayer AG is a holding company with operating subsidiaries worldwide. References to “Bayer” or “the company” herein may refer to one or more subsidiaries as context requires.

Contacts for media inquiries:

Diana Scholz, +41 79 674 60 23, diana.scholz@bayer.com

Christin Miller, christin.miller@bayer.com

Find more information at www.bayer.com.