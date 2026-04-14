Baxter Showcases Recent Innovations at AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo 2026

Highlights include the AAT XR, the next-generation version of the Allen Advance Table designed to support surgical teams across a range of spine procedures, and the Dynamo Series smart stretcher

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, is highlighting recent additions to its Global Surgical Solutions and Patient Support Systems portfolios, as well as its broad Advanced Surgery portfolio of hemostatic and sealing agents, at the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Global Surgical Conference & Expo, taking place April 11-14, 2026 in New Orleans. New offerings include the AAT XR spine surgical table and the Dynamo Series smart stretcher, both on display at Baxter booth #1319.

“Innovation at Baxter is shaped by the realities of how care is delivered today,” said James Teaff, president of Care & Connectivity Solutions at Baxter. “Through close collaboration with healthcare professionals, we consistently evolve our portfolio to help enhance efficiency and support safer care across hospital settings. The new portfolio additions we’re exhibiting at AORN reflect our commitment to driving meaningful improvements that help reduce the burden on care teams while supporting improved patient outcomes.”

Research shows that manual patient rotation during spine surgery is a time-intensive process that increases physical strain on operating room staff.1 Designed to support safe, quick and easy patient maneuvering during spine surgery, the AAT XR allows surgical teams to rotate the table at 180-degrees2 without needing to remove the patient from the table, with fast lock and unlock functions3 supporting smoother transitions. Surgical teams can control the AAT XR at two different points (head column and remote control)4 to support easier manipulation and patient positioning. Additional enhancements include an increased weight capacity of up to 650 pounds5 to accommodate a broader range of patient sizes, a high performance lithium‑ion battery6 that delivers a longer lifespan compared to traditional lead acid batteries and a lower minimum table height of 22 inches7 to improve surgical access. Together, these capabilities help streamline workflows, enhance efficiency and optimize the time spent in the operating room. The AAT XR is expected to be available in the United States early in the second half of 2026, with select geographic expansion planned later this year.

The Dynamo Series smart stretcher, the latest innovation in Baxter’s leading portfolio of smart beds, surfaces and connected care solutions, is currently available in the U.S. Designed with input from frontline clinicians, the Dynamo Series intends to help address common challenges care teams face in high-pressure settings,8 including reducing the need for patient transfers and simplifying patient positioning across a range of procedures.9 The Dynamo Series is intended to help enhance the care team experience, address patient falls10 and improve patient comfort.11

Baxter is also showcasing at AORN its broad Advanced Surgery portfolio of hemostatic and sealing agents that effectively work to stop bleeding in a variety of anatomies to help lower bleeding-related complications and reduce overall costs. To learn more about Baxter’s Advanced Surgery portfolio, visit https://advancedsurgery.baxter.com/.

About Baxter

At Baxter, we are everywhere healthcare happens – and everywhere it is going, with essential solutions in the hospital, physician’s office and other sites of care. For nearly a century, our customers have counted on us as a vital and trusted partner. And every day, millions of patients and healthcare providers rely on our unmatched portfolio of connected solutions, medical devices, and advanced injectable technologies. Approximately, 37,500 Baxter team members live our enduring Mission: to Save and Sustain Lives. Together, we are redefining how care is delivered to make a greater impact today, tomorrow, and beyond. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

RX Only. For safe and proper use of these devices, please refer to the full Instructions for Use.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning potential benefits associated with the AAT XR, Allen and the Dynamo Series. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: demand for and market acceptance for new and existing products; product development risks; inability to create additional production capacity in a timely manner or the occurrence of other manufacturing or supply difficulties (including as a result of natural disasters, public health crises and epidemics/pandemics, regulatory actions or otherwise); satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Baxter, Allen and Dynamo Series are trademarks of Baxter International Inc. or its subsidiaries.

1 Shriver MF, et al. Lumbar spine surgery positioning complications: a systematic review. Neurosurgical Focus, 2015;39(4):E16.

HoverTech International, 2022 – Perioperative Spinal Surgery Prone Positioning 2 AAT XR IFU 224132 Page 1, Intended Use 3 Data on file at Baxter International Inc. Articulation Timing Angle Verification script. 4 AAT XR IFU 224132 Pages 4-5 5 XR IFU 224132 Page 48, "650lbs (295kg) is the maximum patient weight with the flat top installed" AAT 6 Supporting information on file at Baxter International Inc., March 2026 7 AAT XR IFU 224132 Page 48 8 Data on file at Baxter International Inc. External Market Research Report. December 8, 2025. 9 Dynamo Series Stretcher IFU. 220146 rev 1. December 19, 2025 10 Carle Health. Utilization of Fall Prevention Technologies in Hospital Beds. Poster Presented September 2025. 11 Wiggermann et al., (2017). What Bed Size Does a Patient Need? The Relationship Between Body Mass Index and Space Required to Turn in Bed. Nursing Research, 66(6), 483-489.

Media Contact:

Sandrine Nadaud, (224) 948-5353

media@baxter.com

Investor Contact:

Kevin Moran, (224) 948-3085

global_corp_investor_relations@baxter.com