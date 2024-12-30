Baird Medical Showcases Innovations in Endocrine Care at 2024 Southern Yue Forum

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baird Medical (NASDAQ: BDMD), a leading innovator in minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, proudly supported and participated in the 2024 Guangdong Provincial Parathyroid Disease - Southern Yue Forum, held in Guangzhou, China.

This distinguished forum, organized by prominent healthcare institutions in Guangdong, brought together esteemed medical experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals to share insights on advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of parathyroid diseases. The event served as an important platform for academic discussions and the exchange of clinical expertise in the field of endocrine health.

As a sponsor, Baird Medical presented its cutting-edge microwave ablation technology, designed to deliver precise and efficient treatment options for endocrine conditions, including parathyroid diseases. Participants had the opportunity to learn about the company’s approach to minimally invasive therapies, aimed at optimizing patient outcomes.

“We are pleased to participate in this highly regarded forum, which reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting medical advancements in endocrine disease management,” said Haimei Wu, Chairwoman of Baird Medical. “Our focus remains on empowering medical professionals with innovative solutions that contribute to improved patient care and clinical outcomes.”

The forum provided Baird Medical with the opportunity to engage with key opinion leaders, foster collaborations, and deepen its understanding of evolving clinical needs. The company’s participation underscores its commitment to advancing minimally invasive medical technologies and contributing to the broader healthcare community in a responsible and impactful manner.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

