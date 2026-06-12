Bachem Holding AG Announces Capital Markets Day 2026

Join us in Zurich on 26 November 2026

Date: 26 November 2026

Location: The Circle Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport, The Circle 41, Zurich Airport

Welcome Coffee: 8:30 AM

Start of Event: 9:00 AM

End of Event: 12:00 PM

Flying Lunch: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

For more information Investors

Barbora Blaha

Head Investor Relations

Tel.: +41 58 595 0573

Email: ir@bachem.com Media

Patrick Barth

Head Group Communications & External Affairs

Tel.: +41 58 595 4522

Email: media@bachem.com

Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Bachem Holding AG (SIX: BANB) will host its Capital Markets Day on 26 November 2026 at The Circle Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport, as well as virtually. This hybrid event will provide insights into the company's strategic priorities, business outlook, and key developments.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Event Details:Please note that this is a preliminary save-the-date notification. A formal invitation, including the full agenda and registration link, will follow in due course.We look forward to welcoming you to Zurich.Alain Schaffter, CFOBarbora Blaha, Head IRTo view the source version of this press release, please visit