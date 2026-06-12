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Press Releases

Bachem Holding AG Announces Capital Markets Day 2026

June 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

Join us in Zurich on 26 November 2026


Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Bachem Holding AG (SIX: BANB) will host its Capital Markets Day on 26 November 2026 at The Circle Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport, as well as virtually. This hybrid event will provide insights into the company's strategic priorities, business outlook, and key developments.

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Event Details:
  • Date: 26 November 2026
  • Location: The Circle Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport, The Circle 41, Zurich Airport
  • Welcome Coffee: 8:30 AM
  • Start of Event: 9:00 AM
  • End of Event: 12:00 PM
  • Flying Lunch: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Please note that this is a preliminary save-the-date notification. A formal invitation, including the full agenda and registration link, will follow in due course.

Save the date calendar file

We look forward to welcoming you to Zurich.

Alain Schaffter, CFO
Barbora Blaha, Head IR
For more information 
Investors 
Barbora Blaha 
Head Investor Relations 
Tel.: +41 58 595 0573 
Email: ir@bachem.com 		Media 
Patrick Barth 
Head Group Communications & External Affairs 
Tel.: +41 58 595 4522 
Email: media@bachem.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301280



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