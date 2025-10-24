SUBSCRIBE
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Bachem Announces Progress in Building K Start-Up and Expansion of Its Site in Vista, CA
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Bachem Expands Corporate Executive Committee to Include Chief Operations Officer Role
August 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Bachem Shows Strong Growth in the First Half of 2025
July 24, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Bachem Mourns the Loss of Company Founder Dr. H.C. Peter Grogg
June 3, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Bachem Annual General Meeting 2025
April 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Additional Member for the Board of Directors of Bachem Holding AG
April 3, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Bachem Increases Sales and Profitability
February 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Bachem with Slight Sales Growth in the First Half of 2024. Outlook Confirmed for Full Year
July 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
ImmuneRegen BioSciences, Inc. Announces Partnership With Bachem, Inc., for Manufacturing of Homspera(R)
September 22, 2009
 · 
4 min read
