Avidity Biosciences Honors Rare Disease Day® and Global Efforts to Support People and Families Impacted by Rare Neuromuscular Diseases

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced it is joining the global community of patients, caregivers, families and healthcare providers to build broader awareness of rare diseases, including rare neuromuscular diseases, and the urgent need for more approved treatments for many of these conditions in support of Rare Disease Day®.

“Rare Disease Day represents an important opportunity for all of us, including people living with rare diseases, their friends, family and caregivers, and advocacy organizations around the world, to spotlight the many challenges that rare diseases present in daily living,” said Sarah Boyce, President and Chief Executive Officer at Avidity. “We remain dedicated to building broader awareness of the devastating impact of rare, progressive neuromuscular disorders including DMD, DM1 and FSHD as well as rare cardiomyopathies and to hearing from the many patients and caregivers who inform and inspire our efforts to help. Their optimism, courage and insights fuel the work that we do every day.”

Rare Disease Day takes place on the last day of February each year with the goal to raise awareness of the impact of rare diseases worldwide. EURORDIS established Rare Disease Day in 2008 and coordinates with more than 70 national alliance patient organizations each year to honor those living with rare diseases as well as their families and caregivers. Avidity joins with members of the global rare disease community including patients, caregivers, clinicians, friends and family in support of Rare Disease Day. To learn how you can get involved, visit the EURORDIS Rare Disease Day website here: www.rarediseaseday.org.

In recognition of Rare Disease Day, Avidity is supporting a range of activities in efforts to build broader awareness of rare diseases including DMD, DM1 and FSHD, such as:

Supported the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases "Rare Disease Week on Capitol Hill" February 24-26, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Sponsoring the Jett Foundation's webinar February 28, 2025, including a panel discussion with people impacted by DMD who will share their experiences.

Participating in EURORDIS "More Than You Can Imagine" campaign.

Sharing perspectives from the Avidity team about our commitment to the rare disease community and how we are inspired by members of the patient and treatment communities.

“On Rare Disease Day, let us recognize the commitment and work necessary to bring support to those impacted by rare diseases around the world,” said Luisa Leal, Founder and CEO of the Akari Foundation. “Alone we are rare, but the partnership among rare disease advocacy organizations, industry, researchers, and healthcare providers makes a profound difference in fueling innovation and providing hope to those who are most in need. At Akari, we work to highlight the importance of creating a world where people impacted by Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other rare diseases have access to new and promising treatments as well as education and support, regardless of their culture or background. We are proud to partner with industry leaders such as Avidity in efforts to foster awareness and unite the global rare disease community to achieve a better, brighter future.”

About Avidity

San Diego, CA.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people’s lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare neuromuscular diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is also advancing two wholly-owned precision cardiology development candidates addressing rare genetic cardiomyopathies. In addition, Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered inFor more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visitand engage with us onand

