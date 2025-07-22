Why Countries Are Racing To Build mRNA Factories While America Hesitates on Next-Gen Vaccines

In this episode presented by Eclipsebio, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis continues the discussion on mRNA and srRNA with Andy Geall of Replicate Bioscience and Alliance for mRNA Medicines and Pad Chivukula of Arcturus Therapeutics.
This episode continues the discussion regarding the rapid evolution of mRNA technologies since COVID-19. Guests discuss the improvements that have occurred within just a few years, which are making these therapies more reliable, cost-effective and viable for personalized cancer, rare disease chronic disease treatment.
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Andy Geall, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer, Replicate Bioscience; Chair of the Board, Alliance for mRNA Medicines
Pad Chivukula, Co-founder, CSO & COO, Arcturus Therapeutics
