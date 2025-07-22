Why Countries Are Racing To Build mRNA Factories While America Hesitates on Next-Gen Vaccines

> Listen on Spotify

This episode continues the discussion regarding the rapid evolution of mRNA technologies since COVID-19. Guests discuss the improvements that have occurred within just a few years, which are making these therapies more reliable, cost-effective and viable for personalized cancer, rare disease chronic disease treatment.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Andy Geall⁠, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer, Replicate Bioscience; Chair of the Board, Alliance for mRNA Medicines

⁠Pad Chivukula⁠, Co-founder, CSO & COO, Arcturus Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.