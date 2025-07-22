SUBSCRIBE
Why Countries Are Racing To Build mRNA Factories While America Hesitates on Next-Gen Vaccines

July 22, 2025 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode presented by Eclipsebio, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis continues the discussion on mRNA and srRNA with Andy Geall of Replicate Bioscience and Alliance for mRNA Medicines and Pad Chivukula of Arcturus Therapeutics.

This episode continues the discussion regarding the rapid evolution of mRNA technologies since COVID-19. Guests discuss the improvements that have occurred within just a few years, which are making these therapies more reliable, cost-effective and viable for personalized cancer, rare disease chronic disease treatment.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Andy Geall⁠, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer, Replicate Bioscience; Chair of the Board, Alliance for mRNA Medicines

⁠Pad Chivukula⁠, Co-founder, CSO & COO, Arcturus Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
