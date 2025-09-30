Avenzo Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of AVZO-103, a Potential Best-in-Class Nectin4/TROP2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate

SAN DIEGO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical study of its potential best-in-class Nectin4/TROP2 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate, AVZO-103, in patients with advanced solid tumors.

“Nectin4 and TROP2 are highly co-expressed in multiple solid tumors, including urothelial cancer, and contribute to tumor growth and progression,” said Benjamin Garmezy, M.D., Associate Director of Genitourinary Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute. “By targeting both Nectin4 and TROP2, AVZO-103 has the potential to overcome tumor heterogeneity, while also delivering a potent cytotoxic payload that could help overcome resistance to prior therapies.”

The Phase 1/2 first-in-human, open-label clinical study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary clinical activity of AVZO-103 as a single agent and in combination therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.

“The initiation of this study marks our fourth clinical stage program at Avenzo, and reflects our commitment to advancing innovative therapies for patients with cancer,” said Mohammad Hirmand, M.D., Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Avenzo Therapeutics. “We believe AVZO-103 potentially offers a differentiated approach to treating multiple solid tumors, especially urothelial cancer, and look forward to exploring its potential in the Phase 1/2 study.”

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients. The company’s pipeline includes potential best-in-class small molecules and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Avenzo’s small molecule inhibitors, AVZO-021 and AVZO-023, are novel, highly potent and selective inhibitors of CDK2 and CDK4, respectively, which are key enzymes involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021, the company’s lead drug candidate, is being studied in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. AVZO-023 is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Avenzo’s first ADC drug candidate, AVZO-1418, is a potential best-in-class, EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC that is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo’s second ADC drug candidate, AVZO-103, is a potential best-in-class, Nectin4/TROP2 bispecific ADC that is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

