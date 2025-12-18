SUBSCRIBE
Avenacy to Attend J.P. Morgan 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

December 18, 2025 
SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced that it will be attending the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference from January 12-15, 2026 in San Francisco, CA.



At the conference, Jeff Yordon, Co-Founder & CEO and Joe Mase, Chief Operating Officer, will meet with investors to highlight the Company’s recent accomplishments, and to share the management team’s strategic direction. Those wishing to schedule a meeting are encouraged to contact FTI Capital Advisors at FTI.AvenacyTeam@fticonsulting.com.

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit https://www.avenacy.com.


Contacts

Media Contact
FTI Consulting
Avenacy@fticonsulting.com

