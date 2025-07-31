Avacta to Present New FAP Dox (AVA6000) Data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avacta Therapeutics (AIM: AVCT, ‘the Company’), a life sciences company developing innovative, targeted oncology drugs, today announces that the Company will present an updated data analysis from the Phase 1a trial of FAP-Dox (AVA6000) at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, in Berlin, Germany, taking place from October 17-21, 2025. AVA6000 is a peptide drug conjugate consisting of doxorubicin conjugated with a peptide moiety that is specifically cleaved by FAP in the tumor microenvironment.

The poster presentation will be based on the most recent data analysis from the Phase 1a trial of FAP-Dox (AVA6000) in patients with Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)-positive solid tumors. Avacta completed the Phase 1a enrollment dose escalation portion of the clinical trial in late 2024, with patient enrollment ongoing in multiple dose expansion cohorts of a Phase 1b study.

Abstract details are listed below and available online on the ESMO website.

Avacta will hold an investor event shortly after the ESMO presentation. Further details will be made available nearer the time.

Title: A Phase I trial of FAP-Dox (AVA6000), a Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)-released and tumor microenvironment (TME)-targeted doxorubicin peptide drug conjugate in patients with FAP-positive solid tumors

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics

Session Date and Time: 17 October, 19:40 - 20:00

Location: Berlin Auditorium - Hub 27

Abstract Presentation Number: 964P

Speaker: William D. Tap

About Avacta - www.avacta.com

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical-stage life sciences company expanding the reach of highly potent cancer therapies with the pre|CISION® platform. pre|CISION® is a proprietary payload delivery system based on a tumor-specific protease (fibroblast activation protein or FAP) that is designed to concentrate highly potent payloads in the tumor microenvironment while sparing normal tissues. Our innovative pipeline consists of pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates (PDC) or Affimer® drug conjugates (AffDC) that leverage the tumor-specific release mechanism, providing unique benefits over traditional antibody drug conjugates.

About the pre|CISION® Platform

The pre|CISION® platform comprises an anticancer payload conjugated to a proprietary peptide that is a highly specific substrate for fibroblast activation protein (FAP) which is upregulated in most solid tumors compared with healthy tissues. The pre|CISION® platform harnesses this tumor specific protease to cleave pre|CISION® peptide drug conjugates and pre|CISION® antibody/Affimer® drug conjugates in the tumor microenvironment, thus releasing active payload in the tumor and reducing systemic exposure and toxicity, allowing dosing to be optimized to deliver the best outcomes for patients.