Autonomix Medical Completes Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) Preclinical Study, Marking Key Step Toward FDA Submission

Final histology and laboratory analyses support the study’s safety and performance objectives

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced the successful completion of its Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) pre-clinical study, a significant regulatory milestone supporting the Company's submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The study was conducted in accordance with FDA Good Laboratory Practice standards and evaluated the safety, functionality and performance of the Autonomix platform across multiple clinically relevant anatomical targets in porcine models. Final histopathology and laboratory analyses support the positive safety and performance outcomes previously reported by the Company.

Data generated from the study are expected to support Autonomix’s FDA submissions and represent an important component of the Company’s regulatory package as it advances its proprietary technology.

"The successful completion of this GLP pre-clinical study represents a critical step in our regulatory and clinical development strategy," said Brad Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of Autonomix. "The final pathology and laboratory findings reinforce the positive safety and performance profile we have observed throughout the study and provide important validation of our platform. This milestone reflects the continued execution of our development roadmap and represents an important step as we prepare for our submission to the FDA."

The GLP study was designed to assess system performance and procedural feasibility across multiple target anatomies, while generating safety and performance data intended to support future regulatory submissions. The study included comprehensive post-procedure histopathological evaluations and laboratory assessments to characterize tissue effects and overall safety.

"The completion of this study further demonstrates the maturity of our technology and the progress we have made in transitioning from pre-clinical development toward clinical-stage execution," added Mr. Hauser. "We believe the data generated through this program further validate our technology and position us well as we advance toward our submission."

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.



For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are “forward-looking statements,” which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “might,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the potential effectiveness and clinical benefits of Autonomix’s nerve-targeted treatments for pancreatic cancer pain and other conditions, the capabilities of the Company’s platform technology, the potential applicability of the technology across multiple indications, whether the FDA accepts or requires additional pre-clinical or clinical data, and that future clinical trials may not replicate pre-clinical results.

Although Autonomix believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2026, and from time to time, our other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Autonomix does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

autonomix@jtcir.com