Autobahn Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autobahn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing restorative treatments for people affected by neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

2025 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Investor Meetings: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Location: New York, NY

2025 BofA Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference

Investor Meetings: Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Location: Boston, MA

TD Cowen 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit

Panel Discussion: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Location: Virtual

About Autobahn Therapeutics

Autobahn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic clinical candidates leveraging its brain-targeting chemistry platform. Autobahn aims to unlock new therapeutic opportunities through precision tuning of CNS exposure, pursuing validated clinical and biologic targets, and guiding development with biomarkers. The company’s pipeline is led by elunetirom (ABX-002), a thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRβ) agonist being developed as a potential adjunctive treatment for people with major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder depression. Autobahn Therapeutics is based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.autobahntx.com.

