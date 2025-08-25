Autobahn Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autobahn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing restorative treatments for people affected by neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:
2025 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Investor Meetings: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Location: New York, NY
2025 BofA Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference
Investor Meetings: Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Location: Boston, MA
TD Cowen 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit
Panel Discussion: Thursday, September 18, 2025
Location: Virtual
About Autobahn Therapeutics
Autobahn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of neuropsychiatric and neuroimmunologic clinical candidates leveraging its brain-targeting chemistry platform. Autobahn aims to unlock new therapeutic opportunities through precision tuning of CNS exposure, pursuing validated clinical and biologic targets, and guiding development with biomarkers. The company’s pipeline is led by elunetirom (ABX-002), a thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRβ) agonist being developed as a potential adjunctive treatment for people with major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder depression. Autobahn Therapeutics is based in San Diego. For more information, visit www.autobahntx.com.
