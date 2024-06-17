News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
Autobahn Therapeutics
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
NEWS
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics Takes Aim at CNS Disorders with $76 Million Series B
This morning, the company officially launched with a Series B funding round backed by some of the biggest names in the life sciences, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen and Pfizer.
June 9, 2020
·
2 min read
·
Alex Keown
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 29, 2024
·
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2024 Virtual CNS Days
March 13, 2024
·
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
February 22, 2024
·
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference
November 9, 2023
·
1 min read
Drug Development
Autobahn Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 1 Study of ABX-002, its Lead Oral Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder
November 7, 2023
·
5 min read
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
October 4, 2023
·
1 min read
Business
Autobahn Therapeutics Completes Dosing in its Phase 1 Multiple-ascending Dose Study of ABX-002 for Major Depressive Disorder and Reports Company Progress
September 11, 2023
·
5 min read
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
September 6, 2023
·
1 min read
Drug Development
Autobahn Therapeutics Advances ABX-002, its Lead Oral Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder, into Multi-Ascending Dose Portion of Phase 1 Trial
April 18, 2023
·
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2023 Virtual CNS Days
March 23, 2023
·
1 min read
Load More