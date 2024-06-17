SUBSCRIBE
Autobahn Therapeutics

Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics Takes Aim at CNS Disorders with $76 Million Series B
This morning, the company officially launched with a Series B funding round backed by some of the biggest names in the life sciences, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen and Pfizer.
June 9, 2020
2 min read
Alex Keown
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 29, 2024
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2024 Virtual CNS Days
March 13, 2024
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
February 22, 2024
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference
November 9, 2023
1 min read
Drug Development
Autobahn Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 1 Study of ABX-002, its Lead Oral Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder
November 7, 2023
5 min read
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
October 4, 2023
1 min read
Business
Autobahn Therapeutics Completes Dosing in its Phase 1 Multiple-ascending Dose Study of ABX-002 for Major Depressive Disorder and Reports Company Progress
September 11, 2023
5 min read
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
September 6, 2023
1 min read
Drug Development
Autobahn Therapeutics Advances ABX-002, its Lead Oral Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder, into Multi-Ascending Dose Portion of Phase 1 Trial
April 18, 2023
3 min read
Biotech Beach
Autobahn Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2023 Virtual CNS Days
March 23, 2023
1 min read
