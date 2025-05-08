AusperBio Presents Interim Phase IIb AHB-137 Clinical Data in a Late-Breaking Abstract at EASL™ Congress 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc. and Ausper Biopharma Co., Ltd. (together AusperBio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the presentation of end-of-treatment (EOT) clinical data from its ongoing Phase IIb trial of AHB-137 in a late-breaking poster session at the annual European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL™) Congress 2025, held May 7–10 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

AHB-137 is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) targeting chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection for functional cure. The presentation highlighted interim data from a multicenter, randomized Phase IIb study evaluating AHB-137 in HBeAg-negative chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patients on nucleos(t)ide analog (NA) therapy.

The presentation details are as follows:

Title: HBsAg loss and seroconversion after 16-week or 24-week AHB-137 treatment in HBeAg-negative chronic hepatitis B participants on NA therapy: results from an ongoing multicenter, randomized phase IIb study



Session: Late Breaker Posters (LBP-014)



Time: Available from 8:30 AM CEST, Wednesday, May 7



Authors: Yanhang Gao, Xieer Liang, Youwen Tan, Haibing Gao, Dachuan Cai, Jidong Jia, Xinrui Wang, Zhihong Liu, Xingbei Zhou, Huaxi Ma, Shan Zhong, Hong Ma, Di Zhao, Chen Yang, Hao Wang, Miao Wang, Cheng Yong Yang, Guofeng Cheng, Jinlin Hou, Junqi Niu

In the study, patients received either 16 or 24 weeks of AHB-137 treatment. The primary endpoint, HBsAg < 0.05 IU/mL, the lower limit of quantification (LLOQ), and HBV DNA < LLOQ (10 IU/mL) at the end of treatment, was achieved by 66% (21/32) in the 16-week arm and 75% (24/32) in the 24-week arm. Among patients achieving the primary endpoint, >80% experienced HBsAg loss within 12 weeks, and anti-HBs seroconversion at the end of treatment was observed in 33% and 54% of subjects in the 16-week and 24-week arms, respectively. AHB-137 was well tolerated across both arms with a favorable safety profile.

"These Phase IIb interim efficacy and safety data strengthen the exciting Phase IIa data, demonstrating AHB-137's potential as a backbone in achieving a functional cure for CHB," said Dr. Guofeng Cheng, Co-founder and CEO of AusperBio.

Dr. Chris Yang, Co-founder and CSO, added: "We are very excited by the fast kinetics of HBsAg decline, and the high rate of seroconversion."

Finally, the company would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the efforts of all the principal investigators, clinical staff, study participants, and dedicated AusperBio team members. The rapid progress of AHB-137's clinical development would not be possible without their support and hard work.

The full scientific program for The International Liver Congress 2025, as well as the abstracts, can be found at https://www.easlcongress.eu/.

About AHB-137



AHB-137, a novel unconjugated antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) developed within AusperBio's proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO technology platform, was designed to treat chronic hepatitis B for a functional cure. Its compelling preclinical, Phase 1 and Phase IIa clinical data were highlighted at the 2023 EASL™ conference, the 2024 EASL™ conference and the 2024 AASLD conference, respectively. This novel dual-mechanism ASO is presently undergoing a Phase 1b trial across multiple international study sites and two concurrent Phase 2 trials in China. Through a global development strategy, AHB-137 is advancing rapidly towards the goal of HBV cure.

About AusperBio.



AusperBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the USA and China, dedicated to advancing oligonucleotide and targeted delivery technologies for transformative therapies, with an initial focus on curing chronic hepatitis B infection. The company has developed a proprietary Med-Oligo™ ASO platform which has been shown to substantially enhance the current ASO therapeutics, through novel insights into ASO design. Combining with efficient targeted delivery conjugation technologies, the modular Med-Oligo™ Platform empowers ASO therapeutics to treat a broad range of diseases, including viral infections, metabolic conditions, genetic disorders, and immune diseases. For more information, visit www.ausperbio.com

Media Contact



Email: info@ausperbio.com

Investor Contact



Tel: 650-888-1756 (US)



Email: growth@ausperbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ausperbio-presents-interim-phase-iib-ahb-137-clinical-data-in-a-late-breaking-abstract-at-easl-congress-2025-302449069.html

SOURCE AusperBio Therapeutics Inc.