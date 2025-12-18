AtriCure to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 44th Annual Healthcare Conference

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming J.P. Morgan 44th Annual Healthcare Conference.

AtriCure’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 59 million people worldwide. Surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib, reduction of Afib related complications and post-operative pain management. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® and cryoXT® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac, thoracic and amputation procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on X @AtriCure.

Angie Wirick

AtriCure, Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

(513) 755-5334

awirick@atricure.com

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group

Investor Relations

marissa@gilmartinir.com