Atrandi Biosciences Redefines Single-Cell Multiomics with Expanded SPC Innovator Kit Portfolio

Company to showcase highly scalable and versatile capsule technology at the AGBT 2026 General Meeting

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AGBT26--Atrandi Biosciences, a life sciences tools company advancing single-cell analysis, today announced the launch of its new 170 µm and 300 µm SPC Innovator Kits, the company’s most versatile SPC generation kits to date. Designed for encapsulating a broad range of cell types, including larger and structurally complex samples, the innovator products expand researchers’ ability to perform multi-step single-cell workflows where cultivation is critical. Atrandi will highlight the latest advances in its patented Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology and present recent single-cell data at the AGBT 2026 General Meeting, taking place Feb 23–26, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

Single-cell science is rapidly evolving beyond “one-shot” compartment chemistry. Atrandi’s SPC technology was built for workflows that require sequential processing steps, including buffer exchange, lysis, amplification, barcoding, and incubation, while keeping each cell’s identity intact. Unlike traditional closed droplet systems, SPCs retain cells and long nucleic acids while allowing reagents, enzymes, and nutrients to diffuse in and out, making true multi-step, single-cell processing practical at scale.

The SPC Innovator Kit portfolio is designed for scientists who want to build, adapt, and push the boundaries of their research. The kits enable robust cell isolation into SPCs and multi-step sample processing with simple pipetting. The ability to maintain compartmentalization of cells and nucleic acids allows teams to design and optimize high-throughput single-cell assays for custom molecular workflows and cultivation-based experiments. The 170 µm SPC Innovator Kit supports extended cell growth and the formation of complex cellular structures such as spheroids. The 300 µm Kit allows even larger and more complex structures, including organoids. Both kits support a wide range of applications that can help accelerate discovery across immunology, oncology, developmental biology, synthetic biology, and more.

“For years, single-cell has been constrained by compartments that are great for one reaction but become fragile when workflows demand multiple steps,” said Juozas Nainys, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Atrandi Biosciences. “We built SPCs to bridge the gap where standard protocol meets biology, and biology refuses to behave. SPCs enable true multi-step processing with reagent exchange and sequential chemistry, while preserving single-cell identity without requiring advanced microfluidic engineering. We’re excited to meet the highly innovative AGBT community and discuss real-world workflows and how SPCs can help advance their research.”

When paired with Atrandi’s Onyx microfluidic platform, the 170 µm and 300 µm SPC Innovator Kits generate larger capsules suited for extended growth and functional assays, without forcing labs into a rigid, single-assay system. The company also offers smaller 30 µm and 65 µm SPC Innovator Kits to support a broad range of experimental needs.

The scientific foundations of multi-step capsule workflows are gaining momentum across the field. In a recent paper in Science, researchers at Harvard Medical School reported using the underlying SPC technology to conduct high-throughput, multi-step assays that combine live-cell culture with genome-wide readouts, further illustrating how permeable compartments can expand the range of biological questions that can be asked at the scale of screening.

Featured AGBT Poster Presentations

Next-generation karyotyping: WGA-free single-cell CNV profiling

Presenter: Emilis Gegevičius

Number: 427

Date / Time: Tue, Feb 24 | 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM | Bonnet Creek Ballroom

A scalable platform for single-cell co-profiling of the transcriptome and genotype

Presenter: Juozas Nainys

Number: 120

Date / Time: Wed, Feb 25 | 4:45 PM – 6:10 PM | Bonnet Creek Ballroom

Designed for maximum flexibility, SPCs integrate seamlessly across cell types and experimental designs, unlocking new opportunities in single-cell multiomics. Learn more at www.atrandi.com/technology/semi-permeable-capsules.

About Atrandi Biosciences

Atrandi Biosciences is a life sciences tools company advancing single-cell analysis with its patented Semi-Permeable Capsule (SPC) technology, enabling scalable, multi-step workflows that preserve single-cell identity across sequential chemistry. Atrandi’s vision is to enable the century of biology by empowering scientists to generate and act on new biological data at greater depth and scale, making complex experiments practical, repeatable, and accessible in everyday labs. Headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Atrandi supports researchers worldwide with commercially available SPCs, workflow kits, and instruments. Its name, meaning “you discover” in Lithuanian, captures the company’s purpose – helping scientists uncover what biology keeps hidden. For more information, visit www.atrandi.com.

Atrandi Biosciences and the Atrandi Biosciences logo are registered trademarks of Atrandi Biosciences.

Media Contact

Andrew Noble

415-722-2129

andrew@bioscribe.com