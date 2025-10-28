SUBSCRIBE
Atom Therapeutics Announces Partnering Opportunities For New Gout Therapies at BIO-Europe 2025 in Vienna

October 28, 2025 | 
2 min read
  • Atom’s lingdolinurad (ABP-671), a URAT1 inhibitor, is in late stage global clinical trials for chronic gout and ABP-745, an anti-inflammatory drug, is in multi-country Phase 2 trials for acute gout flares.
  • Based on ABP-745’s positive inhibitory effects on various inflammatory factors such as IL-1β, TNF-α, IL-6 and IL-8, it will also be developed for other inflammatory conditions including certain types of cardiovascular disease

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atom Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing new treatments for inflammatory and metabolic diseases including chronic and acute gout, announced today management will be available for one-on-one meetings with prospective partners for ABP-671 and ABP-745 in territories outside of China at the upcoming BIO-Europe Global Partnering 2025 meeting in Vienna.



Atom’s Sr. Director of Business Development Meenu Gupta will be available for meetings through the BIO-Europe PartneringOne resources. She can also be contacted via email at meenu.gupta@atombp.com.

Atom’s recently completed Phase 2b study of ABP-671 demonstrated positive top line results as compared to allopurinol and placebo treatment. See press release.

A Phase 1 study of ABP-745 in healthy volunteers demonstrated the drug was well-tolerated and exhibited dose proportional pharmacokinetics supporting continued development for treatment of acute gout flares. Atom recently enrolled the first patient in a multicenter Phase 2 acute gout flare trial with sites in the US, China and Australia. The trial will compare ABP-745 with placebo and colchicine, a standard treatment for gout flares. See press release. ABP-745 is also being developed for ASCVD (atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease). A phase 2 study for this indication is planned to start in early 2026.

About Atom Therapeutics

Atom Therapeutics is a fast-growing innovative drug company focused on development of best-in-class small molecule therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory and metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product, ABP-671, is in late-stage clinical development for treatment of chronic gout. Another small molecule ABP-745 has shown significant efficacy and good safety in animal models of inflammation. Phase 2 clinical trials with ABP-745 have been started for the treatment of acute gout. For more information, please visit: https://atomthera.us/.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Daniel Eramian
Opus Biotech Communications
http://opusbiotech.com/
425-306-8716

Business Development Contact:
Roy J. Wu, MBA
Sr. Vice President, Business Development
Atom Therapeutics Co., Ltd
Email: roy.wu@atombp.com

