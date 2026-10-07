Atavistik Bio to Present at the Cure HHT 16th International Scientific Conference

Updated preclinical data and clinical trial-in-progress poster from the Harmony-HHT Phase 1/2 trial support the ongoing development of ATV-1601, an investigational oral allosteric inhibitor that selectively targets AKT1 to address the underlying disease biology of hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT)

Patient-focused educational webinar to be held in collaboration with Cure HHT, underscoring Atavistik Bio’s commitment to engaging with the global HHT community to deliver novel therapeutics in areas of unmet need

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atavistik Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of hematology therapeutics developed through a novel allosteric development platform, today announced that the company will present updated preclinical research from its lead program, ATV-1601, an oral, selective AKT1 inhibitor, at the Cure HHT 16th International Scientific Conference, taking place October 12-16 in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The company will also present a trial-in-progress poster on the ongoing Phase 1/2 Harmony-HHT trial and a plenary presentation at the conference.

In addition, Atavistik will participate in a patient-focused educational webinar hosted by Cure HHT on October 27, providing an overview of the Harmony-HHT trial and the therapeutic potential of ATV-1601.

“We are excited to present our HHT program at the Cure HHT International Scientific Conference and to engage with the scientific, medical, and patient communities that are driving innovation in this field," said Bryan Stuart, Chief Executive Officer of Atavistik Bio." ATV-1601 selectively targets AKT1, which has the potential to address all HHT-driver mutations with a well-tolerated profile. This novel approach reflects our commitment to deliver potentially transformative therapies to patients and their families in need of new treatment options.”

The Cure HHT International Scientific Conference brings together leading researchers, clinicians, industry partners, and patient advocates dedicated to advancing the understanding and treatment of HHT. Atavistik will share updates on its ongoing efforts to develop innovative therapies for HHT, including preclinical data supporting the development of its lead program, ATV-1601, and a clinical trial-in-progress poster and plenary session providing an overview of the ongoing Phase 1/2 Harmony-HHT trial.

Presentation Details

Title: Selective Inhibition of AKT1 by The Allosteric Inhibitor AT-867 Prevents Disease-Related Phenotypes in Preclinical Models of HHT

Session: Poster Session, Session 4

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 13th, 4:00pm – 6:00pm ET

Title: HARMONY-HHT: A Randomized, Proof-of-Concept Study of ATV-1601 in Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT)

Session: Poster Session, Session 4

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 13th, 4:00pm – 6:00pm ET

Title: A Novel Oral AKT1-Selective Inhibitor for HHT

Session: Clinical Trial Plenary, Session 5

Presenter: Susan Pandya, MD, CMO

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 14th, 8:50am – 11:40am ET

Webinar Details

Title: Advancing Clinical Research in HHT: Introducing the Harmony-HHT Clinical Trial

Presenters: Susan Pandya, MD (Atavistik Bio) and Hanny Al-Samkari, MD (Mass General Brigham)

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 27th, 12pm – 1pm ET

Registration Link: https://loom.ly/Va1dqGA

About Atavistik Bio

Atavistik Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of hematology therapeutics developed through a novel allosteric discovery approach. Atavistik Bio is advancing multiple programs with best-in-class potential, including the lead asset, ATV-1601, an investigational oral allosteric AKT1-selective inhibitor for the treatment of hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT) and advancing a JAK2V617F mutant-selective inhibitor program for myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Atavistik Bio is led by an experienced team of drug hunters with a proven track record of developing marketed small molecule therapies and supported by top-tier investors, including The Column Group, Nextech Invest, Lux Capital, Regeneron Ventures, and RA Capital Management. To learn more, visit us at atavistikbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Precision AQ

investors@atavistikbio.com