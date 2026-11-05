Atavistik Bio to Highlight Momentum Across Hematology Pipeline with Harmony-HHT Clinical Trial Update and New Preclinical Data from HHT and JAK2 V617F Programs at ASH 2026

Harmony-HHT trial-in-progress poster to showcase the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATV-1601, an investigational oral, AKT1-selective allosteric inhibitor targeting the underlying disease biology of hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT)

Preclinical poster to present data demonstrating selective AKT1 inhibition as a potential disease-modifying approach across all genetic subtypes of HHT

JAK2 V617F preclinical poster to present data supporting mutant-selective allosteric inhibition as a potential disease-modifying treatment for myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs)





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atavistik Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of hematology therapeutics developed through its novel allosteric drug discovery platform, today announced that the company will present three posters at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exhibition, taking place December 12-15 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The presentations will highlight progress across Atavistik Bio’s two lead programs. Two posters will focus on HHT: an update on the ongoing Harmony-HHT clinical trial of ATV-1601 and preclinical findings supporting selective AKT1 inhibition as a potential disease-modifying approach. A third poster will present new preclinical data on the company’s JAK2 V617F mutant-selective allosteric inhibitor program for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs).

"These presentations highlight the robust science and momentum across our hematology-focused pipeline and underscore our commitment to advancing innovative therapies for patients with significant unmet need,” said Susan Pandya, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Atavistik Bio. "As we advance the global Harmony-HHT study and progress our JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor program toward the clinic, we are encouraged by the potential of both programs to deliver meaningful treatment options for patients with serious hematologic disorders.”

Atavistik Bio Presentation Details

Title: Trial-in-progress: Harmony-HHT: A randomized, proof-of-concept study of ATV-1601 in hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT)

Session: 323. Disorders of Coagulation, Bleeding, or Fibrinolysis, Excluding Congenital Hemophilias: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I

Date & Time: Saturday, December 12th, 5:30pm – 7:30pm ET

Title: Selective AKT1 inhibition prevents arteriovenous malformations and systemic vascular complications in HHT models: Rationale for the Harmony-HHT study of ATV-1601

Session: 323. Disorders of Coagulation, Bleeding, or Fibrinolysis, Excluding Congenital Hemophilias: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I

Date & Time: Saturday, December 12th, 5:30pm – 7:30pm ET

Title: Preclinical characterization of orally bioavailable, novel JAK2 V617F-selective, allosteric inhibitor with disease-modifying potential in myeloproliferative neoplasms

Session: 631. Myeloproliferative Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Date & Time: Sunday, December 13th, 6:00pm – 8:00pm ET

About Atavistik Bio

Atavistik Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of hematology therapeutics developed through a novel allosteric discovery approach. Atavistik Bio is advancing multiple programs with best-in-class potential, including the lead asset, ATV-1601, an investigational oral allosteric AKT1-selective inhibitor for the treatment of hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT) and advancing a JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor program for myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Atavistik Bio is led by an experienced team of drug hunters with a proven track record of developing marketed small molecule therapies and supported by top-tier investors, including The Column Group, Nextech Invest, Lux Capital, Regeneron Ventures, and RA Capital Management. To learn more, visit us at atavistikbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Precision AQ

investors@atavistikbio.com