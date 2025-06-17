Astoriom Appoints Brittany Jackson as CFO

Key appointment to lead the company’s financial strategy and support continued global growth in sample stability and biorepository storage solutions

ROCHDALE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Astoriom--Astoriom, a global leader in the R&D sample stability and biorepository storage industry, has appointed Brittany Jackson, FCCA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Brittany will work alongside the team to support the company’s financial and strategic initiatives and continue strengthening the organization’s growth in key global markets. Her appointment will also help to ensure sustainable success across its portfolio of sample stability storage, biorepository storage, disaster protection and recovery, as well as sample storage equipment and validation services.

Brittany brings extensive experience across biotech, manufacturing, education, hospitality and professional services, having previously held positions at companies including Protocol, Champion Accountants and The Manchester Metropolitan University. She is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a commercially focused and results-driven leader, she has guided organizations through high-growth phases, operational transformation, and ownership transitions. Beyond finance, Brittany has also overseen IT, HR, legal, software, payroll, and quality functions, providing her with broad and strategic views of business management. By aligning these functions with Astoriom’s long-term goals, Brittany will help to ensure that operational efficiencies are maximized.

Lori A. Ball, CEO, Astoriom, said: “Brittany is a forward-thinking, purposeful leader. Her energy and expertise are invaluable and will be a great fit for our team. We are committed to ensuring sample assets are protected and preserved to support scientific R&D advancements, product safety and compliance, and innovation. With Brittany on board to help deliver Astoriom’s vision, I am confident we will continue to drive excellence across all aspects of the business and achieve impactful results for our customers worldwide.”

Brittany Jackson, CFO, Astoriom, said: “I’m enthusiastic about embedding finance as a true strategic partner to all stakeholders, innovating operational processes and building strong, empowered teams. With Astoriom’s mission to deliver industry-leading stability storage and biorepository services that create meaningful value for R&D companies worldwide, I’m excited to join the team at this pivotal moment of global expansion. I’m looking forward to supporting the company’s commercial growth while shaping operational maturity to ensure we continue to achieve organizational excellence.”

