Aspen Pharmacare Canada receives Health Canada approval for a generic equivalent of Ozempic®

New generic equivalent of Ozempic® expected to help expand access to semaglutide treatment options for adults with type 2 diabetes in Canada

OAKVILLE, ON, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Aspen Pharmacare Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited ("Aspen"), today announced that Health Canada has approved ᴾʳAspen-Semaglutide, a generic equivalent of Ozempic® (semaglutide injection), for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycemic control, in combination with diet and exercise.¹ Aspen-Semaglutide will offer both the 2 mg and 4 mg pen formats.

The approval marks an important milestone for Aspen Pharmacare Canada as it expands its portfolio of medicines available to patients in Canada.

About Aspen-Semaglutide

In Canada, Aspen-Semaglutide is indicated for the once-weekly treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycemic control, in combination with diet and exercise.1

Aspen-Semaglutide is approved in 2 mg and 4 mg pre-filled pen formats, delivering:

0.25 mg or 0.5 mg doses (2 mg / pen; 1.34 mg/mL)

1 mg doses (4 mg / pen; 1.34 mg/mL)

Aspen is now advancing its launch plans to introduce this generic semaglutide to the Canadian market, working through established pharmaceutical wholesaler and pharmacy channels, healthcare practitioners and other stakeholders to reach patients across the country. The timing of commercialisation remains dependent on the availability of semaglutide active pharmaceutical ingredient supply. "Semaglutide is an important treatment option for many adults living with type 2 diabetes. We recognize the need for alternatives in this category and look forward to working with Canadian stakeholders to support availability following launch", said Mike Egli, General Manager of Aspen Pharmacare Canada.

Healthcare professionals should consult the complete Product Monograph at https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00085376.PDF for detailed information on indication, contraindications, warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, dosing, administration and patient monitoring requirements.

About Aspen

Aspen Pharmacare Canada was founded in 2014 to offer the Aspen Group's expanding portfolio of pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products to Canadians. Aspen Pharmacare Canada is a subsidiary of Aspen Holdings Limited.

Aspen is a South African-based global pharmaceutical company with a 170-year heritage and a presence in both emerging and developed markets. The Aspen Group supplies high-quality, affordable branded and generic medicines to patients in more than 115 countries and territories.

The Group operates 24 manufacturing facilities across 15 sites -- including sterile injectable capabilities -- accredited by some of the most stringent regulatory agencies. Its manufacturing capabilities are scalable to demand and cover a wide variety of product types including steriles, oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, biologicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. For more information visit www.aspenpharma.com

Ozempic® is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S. 1 Aspen-Semaglutide Product Monograph. Aspen Pharmacare Canada.

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Ozempic® is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S and is used for identification purposes only. This communication is intended for members of the media and is not intended as advertising or promotion of a prescription drug to the general public. Prescription medicines should be used only as directed; healthcare professionals should consult the complete Product Monograph.

SOURCE Aspen Pharmacare Canada