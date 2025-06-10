SUBSCRIBE
Ashvattha Therapeutics to Present Phase 2 DME and Wet AMD Data at Clinical Trials at the Summit and MaculArt

June 10, 2025 | 
2 min read

Ashvattha will present Phase 2 data on migaldendranib, a subcutaneous therapy for DME and wet AMD, which could offer a more patient-friendly alternative to current injection-based treatments

Company is exploring new technology to normalize VEGF expression, potentially enhancing both safety and efficacy of treatments for retinal and other diseases

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company advancing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells in regions of inflammation, today announced it will present at Clinical Trials at the Summit, June 21, 2025, in Las Vegas, and MaculArt, June 29 – July 1, 2025 in Paris.

Ashvattha’s presentations will focus on previously reported Phase 2 clinical data on migaldendranib, its investigational subcutaneous therapy for diabetic macular edema (DME) and wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), which could offer a more convenient alternative to current injection-based treatments. Migaldendranib has a novel mechanism of action involving normalization of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) expression in activated macrophage, microglia and retinal pigment epithelial cells.

Clinical Trials at the Summit:

  • Presentation Title: Subcutaneous Delivery of Migaldendranib: Twenty-four Week Results of a Phase 2 Study in DME and AMD
  • Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025; 9:01-9:05am PDT
  • Session Type: Presentation
  • Presenter: David Boyer, MD, Senior Partner, Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine

  • Presentation Title: Emerging Technology: A Targeted, Novel, Nano-medicine that Normalizes VEGF Expression
  • Presentation Date/Time: Saturday, June 21, 2025; 8:57-9:01am PDT
  • Session Type: Presentation
  • Presenter: Susan Schneider, MD, Retinal Ophthalmologist

MaculArt:

  • Presentation Title: Subcutaneous Migaldendranib (MGB) for the Treatment of Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema: Interim Results of Chronic Dosing Phase 2 Study
  • Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, June 29, 2025; 2:16-2:24pm CEST
  • Session Type: Presentation
  • Presenter: Michael Singer, MD, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and Director of Clinical Research, Medical Center Ophthalmology San Antonio

About Ashvattha Therapeutics 
Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care in ophthalmology. Ashvattha Therapeutics was founded by Kannan Rangaramanujam, Sujatha Kannan, and Jeff Cleland and incubated by Natural Capital. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com

Media
ICR Healthcare
AshvatthaPR@icrhealthcare.com

Investor Relations
Aman Patel, CFA & Adanna G. Alexander, PhD
AshvatthaIR@icrhealthcare.com


