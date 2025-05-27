ASCO 2025: Phase III ARANOTE Post-hoc Analyses Presented on Health-Related Quality of Life and Pain Outcomes in Patients with Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Receiving NUBEQA® (darolutamide) plus ADT

NUBEQA ® (darolutamide) is the first and only androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) to show clinically meaningful delays in deterioration of important patient-relevant health-related quality of life (HRQoL) outcomes for patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC)

The results will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New post-hoc analyses from the investigational Phase III ARANOTE trial showed a clinically meaningful improvement in health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and delayed pain progression for metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) patients treated with NUBEQA® (darolutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) versus patients treated with placebo plus ADT.1 The results will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois on June 3, 2025.

NUBEQA extended the time to deterioration in the Functional Assessment of Cancer Therapy–Prostate (FACT-P) total score, a prespecified exploratory endpoint acting as a measure of overall well-being, by 5.1 months compared to placebo, with a median of 16.6 months versus 11.5 months (HR 0.76, 95% CI 0.61–0.93).1 Deteriorations in FACT-P subscales by ≥3 points were analyzed post hoc. The analysis showed that the clinically meaningful delay in deterioration of mCSPC patients HRQoL was driven by a longer time to deterioration in social and family well-being (HR 0.79, 95% CI 0.64–0.98), functional well-being (HR 0.78, 95% CI 0.63–0.96) and urinary symptoms (HR 0.78, 95% CI 0.61–0.99).1 NUBEQA also extended the time to pain progression compared to placebo (HR 0.72, 95% CI 0.54–0.96), as assessed using the Brief Pain Inventory-Short Form (BPI-SF) with pain progression defined as an increase of ≥2 points in BPI-SF worst pain score (WPS) observed at two consecutive evaluations or an initiation of opioid use for ≥7 consecutive days. Results were consistent with the established safety profile, with similar incidences of treatment-emergent adverse events versus placebo.1

NUBEQA is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) in combination with docetaxel and for the treatment of adult patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).2

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men.3 Only 30% of those diagnosed with mCSPC will survive five years or more after diagnosis.4 Most people with mCSPC eventually progress to mCRPC, a condition with limited long-term survival.5,6

"These results from the ARANOTE trial highlight the potential of darolutamide to not only extend radiographic progression-free survival for patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer, but to do so while creating clinically meaningful delays in deterioration of quality of life compared to ADT alone," said Alicia K. Morgans, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston. "The ability to maintain social, family, and functional well-being, along with managing urinary symptoms and delaying pain progression, are important to patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer."

“These findings underscore the ability of NUBEQA to extend radiographic progression free survival and support quality of life for patients facing metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer," said Christine Roth, Executive Vice President, Global Product Strategy and Commercialization and Member of the Pharmaceuticals Leadership Team at Bayer. "These results reflect our unwavering commitment to redefining prostate cancer care and enhancing patient outcomes at various stages of the disease. By focusing on innovative therapies that address the comprehensive needs of cancer patients, we aim to improve their overall treatment experience."

About the ARANOTE Trial7

The ARANOTE trial (NCT04736199) is a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of NUBEQA in combination with standard ADT in patients with mCSPC. A total of 669 patients were randomized 2:1 to receive either 600 mg of NUBEQA (n=446) or placebo (n=223) twice daily in addition to ADT.

The primary endpoint of the ARANOTE trial was rPFS, measured as the time from randomization to the first documented radiological disease progression or death due to any cause, whichever occurs first. The results from this pivotal Phase III ARANOTE trial demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in rPFS with a 46% reduction in the risk of radiologic progression or death (HR 0.54; 95% CI: 0.41-0.71; P<0.0001) compared to placebo plus ADT.8

About NUBEQA® (darolutamide)2

NUBEQA® (darolutamide) is an androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) with a distinct chemical structure that competitively inhibits androgen binding, AR nuclear translocation, and AR-mediated transcription.

NUBEQA is developed jointly by Bayer and Orion Corporation, a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company.

NUBEQA is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC)

Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) in combination with docetaxel

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings & Precautions

Ischemic Heart Disease – In a study of patients with nmCRPC (ARAMIS), ischemic heart disease occurred in 3.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA versus 2.5% receiving placebo, including Grade 3-4 events in 1.7% vs. 0.4%, respectively. Ischemic events led to death in 0.3% of patients receiving NUBEQA vs. 0.2% receiving placebo. In a study of patients with mCSPC (ARASENS), ischemic heart disease occurred in 3.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel vs. 2% receiving placebo with docetaxel, including Grade 3-4 events in 1.3% vs. 1.1%, respectively. Ischemic events led to death in 0.3% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel vs. 0% receiving placebo with docetaxel. Monitor for signs and symptoms of ischemic heart disease. Optimize management of cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, or dyslipidemia. Discontinue NUBEQA for Grade 3-4 ischemic heart disease.

Seizure – In ARAMIS, Grade 1-2 seizure occurred in 0.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA vs. 0.2% receiving placebo. Seizure occurred 261 and 456 days after initiation of NUBEQA. In ARASENS, seizure occurred in 0.6% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel, including one Grade 3 event, vs. 0.2% receiving placebo with docetaxel. Seizure occurred 38 to 340 days after initiation of NUBEQA. It is unknown whether antiepileptic medications will prevent seizures with NUBEQA. Advise patients of the risk of developing a seizure while receiving NUBEQA and of engaging in any activity where sudden loss of consciousness could cause harm to themselves or others. Consider discontinuation of NUBEQA in patients who develop a seizure during treatment.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity – Safety and efficacy of NUBEQA have not been established in females. NUBEQA can cause fetal harm and loss of pregnancy. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with NUBEQA and for 1 week after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

In ARAMIS, serious adverse reactions occurred in 25% of patients receiving NUBEQA vs. 20% of patients receiving placebo. Serious adverse reactions in ≥1% of patients who received NUBEQA included urinary retention, pneumonia, and hematuria. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.9% of patients receiving NUBEQA vs. 3.2% of patients receiving placebo. Fatal adverse reactions in patients who received NUBEQA included death (0.4%), cardiac failure (0.3%), cardiac arrest (0.2%), general physical health deterioration (0.2%), and pulmonary embolism (0.2%). The most common adverse reactions (>2% with a ≥2% increase over placebo), including laboratory test abnormalities, were increased AST, decreased neutrophil count, fatigue, increased bilirubin, pain in extremity and rash. Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in ≥2% of patients treated with NUBEQA included ischemic heart disease and heart failure.

In ARASENS, serious adverse reactions occurred in 45% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel vs. 42% of patients receiving placebo with docetaxel. Serious adverse reactions in ≥2% of patients who received NUBEQA with docetaxel included febrile neutropenia (6%), decreased neutrophil count (2.8%), musculoskeletal pain (2.6%), and pneumonia (2.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel vs. 4% of patients receiving placebo with docetaxel. Fatal adverse reactions in patients who received NUBEQA included COVID-19/COVID-19 pneumonia (0.8%), myocardial infarction (0.3%), and sudden death (0.3%). The most common adverse reactions (≥10% with a ≥2% increase over placebo with docetaxel) were constipation, rash, decreased appetite, hemorrhage, increased weight, and hypertension. The most common laboratory test abnormalities (≥30%) were anemia, hyperglycemia, decreased lymphocyte count, decreased neutrophil count, increased AST, increased ALT, and hypocalcemia. Clinically relevant adverse reactions in <10% of patients who received NUBEQA with docetaxel included fractures, ischemic heart disease, seizures, and drug-induced liver injury.

Drug Interactions

Effect of Other Drugs on NUBEQA – Combined P-gp and strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers decrease NUBEQA exposure, which may decrease NUBEQA activity. Avoid concomitant use.

Combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors increase NUBEQA exposure, which may increase the risk of NUBEQA adverse reactions. Monitor more frequently and modify NUBEQA dose as needed.

Effects of NUBEQA on Other Drugs – NUBEQA inhibits breast cancer resistance protein (BCRP) transporter. Concomitant use increases exposure (AUC) and maximal concentration of BCRP substrates, which may increase the risk of BCRP substrate-related toxicities. Avoid concomitant use where possible. If used together, monitor more frequently for adverse reactions, and consider dose reduction of the BCRP substrate.

NUBEQA inhibits OATP1B1 and OATP1B3 transporters. Concomitant use may increase plasma concentrations of OATP1B1 or OATP1B3 substrates. Monitor more frequently for adverse reactions and consider dose reduction of these substrates.

Review the Prescribing Information of drugs that are BCRP, OATP1B1, and OATP1B3 substrates when used concomitantly with NUBEQA.

For important risk and use information about NUBEQA, please see the accompanying full Prescribing Information.

About Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men and the fifth most common cause of cancer death in men worldwide.3,9 In 2020, an estimated 1.4 million men were diagnosed with prostate cancer, including almost 300,000 cases in the U.S., and about 375,000 died from the disease worldwide.10,11

At the time of diagnosis, most men have localized prostate cancer, meaning their cancer is confined to the prostate gland and can be treated with curative surgery or radiotherapy. Upon relapse when the disease will metastasize or spread, androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) is the cornerstone of treatment for this castration-sensitive disease. Approximately 10% of men will already present with mCSPC when first diagnosed.12,13,14 Men with mCSPC will start their treatment with hormone therapy, such as ADT, androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) plus ADT or a combination of the chemotherapy docetaxel and ADT. Despite this treatment, most men with mCSPC will eventually progress to mCRPC, a condition with limited survival.5,6

About Oncology at Bayer

Bayer is committed to delivering science for a better life by advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. The oncology franchise at Bayer includes six marketed products and several other assets in various stages of clinical development. Together, these products reflect the company’s approach to research, which prioritizes targets and pathways with the potential to impact the way that cancer is treated.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

References

