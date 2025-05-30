Ascend Aesthetic Partners Welcomes David Cutter as COO

David Cutter Ascend Aesthetic Partners COO

ATLANTA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Aesthetic Partners (Ascend) is pleased to announce the addition of David Cutter as Chief Operating Officer. Cutter is a passionate leader who reflects our values of excellence, compassion, community, and unity as Ascend builds a winning, collaborative team focused on growth, education, and accountability.

Cutter brings over 20 years of experience in the healthcare operations and management sector, with a strong focus on surgical practices and operating room efficiencies. In his previous roles, he held key leadership positions, where he implemented high-level strategic plans that enhanced surgeon engagement and improved operating margins while reducing budget impacts. Cutter also led the efforts that significantly improved patient outcomes and operational performances as he oversaw the management of 26 ambulatory surgery centers and a cardiovascular division. He earned a master’s degree in health administration and a master’s degree in public health from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Millsaps College.

“This is an exciting time for Ascend Aesthetic Partners as we continue to grow and strengthen our foundation. With David joining our leadership team, we know he will bring a wealth of experience to assist in exceeding that goal,” said Anthony Milonas, CEO of Ascend Aesthetic Partners. “As our organization continues building a collaborative community, his expertise will drive efficiency and promote an engaging operational culture necessary for growth and innovation.”

About Ascend Aesthetic Partners:

Ascend Aesthetic Partners is a network of leading surgeons dedicated to redefining excellence in plastic surgery and aesthetic care. This support services organization offers strategic investment opportunities and advanced support services in finance, HR, marketing, IT, and operational management for the plastic surgery and aesthetic practices they serve. Through clinical leadership and collaborative growth, Ascend provides comprehensive support to its network of surgeons nationwide. These initiatives are tailored to help practices thrive in a competitive healthcare landscape while maintaining a patient-first approach. Interested surgeons can learn more about how Ascend's network, expertise, and support services can empower their practice and elevate patient care while exploring a comprehensive suite of services on the Ascend Aesthetic Partners website. For more information about Ascend Aesthetic Partners and its services, visit www.AscendAestheticPartners.com.

