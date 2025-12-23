Asahi Kasei Pharma to Relocate Global R&D Hub to Shonan iPark

Advancing Open Innovation in Drug Discovery and Facilitating Reliable Market Introduction

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation has announced plans to relocate its R&D hub from Izunokuni City, Shizuoka Prefecture (Ohito) to Shonan Health Innovation Park (Shonan iPark) in January 2027. The move will strengthen the company’s global R&D capabilities for its pharmaceuticals business and accelerate open innovation through collaboration with external partners to advance drug discovery.

Asahi Kasei Pharma has developed strong capabilities in proprietary drug discovery, in addition to its clinical development expertise. In recent years, the company has shifted its focus toward discovering and commercializing new drugs through open innovation leveraging external partnerships and collaborations. This approach is expected to enhance development reliability and increase the likelihood of successful market introduction.

Shonan iPark was selected as an optimal location because it is home to a globally connected life-science ecosystem, bringing together players of diverse industries and sizes—including pharmaceutical companies, next-generation medicine, AI/digital health, venture capital, and academia. The area is considered a developing hub for young and advanced professionals, and it is expected to help attract outstanding R&D talent. Asahi Kasei Pharma aims to leverage opportunities in Shonan iPark by fostering networks with local companies and organizations to expand its collaboration.

“This strategic move was guided by our mission of sincerely caring for each individual and solving unmet medical needs with a wealth of ideas and science,” said Kazunobu Konishi, Senior General Manager of the Pharmaceuticals Research Center at Asahi Kasei Pharma. “Our current R&D site in Ohito, Shizuoka Prefecture, serves as a nexus for global specialty pharma. The move to Shonan iPark will allow us to enhance productivity and create value with globally competitive new medicines in areas where we have extensive experience, such as autoimmune diseases, severe infectious diseases, transplantation, and renal diseases.

The Shonan iPark location will be equipped with state-of-the-art open labs and shared equipment, improving the efficiency of research investment, optimizing resources, and accelerating operations. Asahi Kasei has identified Pharmaceuticals as a First Priority business in its medium-term management plan, expecting it to be a core driver of growth. Focusing on priority disease areas and ongoing M&A, Asahi Kasei Pharma will leverage the new location to integrate its drug discovery expertise with cutting-edge technologies. The relocation is expected to expedite the creation of breakthrough new medicines and facilitate the market introduction of developed pharmaceuticals.

About Shonan Health Innovation Park (Shonan iPark)

Shonan iPark is a science park established by a pharmaceutical company in April 2018. It aims to be a venue for industry, government, and academic entities of various types and sizes come together to accelerate health innovation, with operations managed by iPark Institute Co., Ltd. (CEO: Toshio Fujimoto). Not only pharmaceutical companies, but also entities in next-generation medicine, AI, and government—about 190 organizations and more than 2,500 people (as of November 2025)—are gathered there forming an ecosystem. For details, visit https://www.shonan-ipark.com/en/

