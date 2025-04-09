Asahi Kasei Establishes Asahi Kasei Life Science to Drive its Bioprocess Businesses Forward

Serving as a premium partner for pharmaceutical companies by contributing to the safety and productivity of their manufacturing process

TOKYO & NOVI, Mich., & DÜSSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To meet growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry, Asahi Kasei has established Asahi Kasei Life Science to operate its bioprocess businesses under a new organizational structure. Through this change, the company can offer the industry more agile and focused services, deeper innovation in bioprocess solutions, and stronger support in emerging modalities.









As part of the evolving pharmaceutical ecosystem, where multiple stakeholders are involved in drug development and manufacturing, Asahi Kasei’s bioprocess-related business units have operated under Asahi Kasei Life Science since April 1st of this year. This includes virus removal filters Planova™ and Microfilters BioOptimal™, its contract research organization (CRO) testing services performed by ViruSure of Austria, acquired in 2019, and Bionique Testing Laboratories (Bionique) of the U.S., acquired in 2021, as well as the U.S.-based biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Bionova Scientific (Bionova), acquired in 2022.

Asahi Kasei Life Science covers a broad range of bioprocess products and services. Planova™ virus removal filters and equipment used in the manufacturing process of biotherapeutic products contribute to improved safety and productivity for antibody drugs, plasma derivatives, and nucleic acid drugs. Recently launched products such as Planova™’s FG1 and THESYS™ SCS and ACS Columns are already highly valued by customers.

In line with the strategic expansion of its Healthcare business sector, Asahi Kasei has expanded its production and service capabilities for its bioprocess-related business throughout the past years. In 2023, the company scaled its facility in Glenview, Illinois, to fuel innovation and meet growing market needs for fluid management equipment and virus filtration technology. In 2024, a new assembly plant for Planova™ was completed in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan to further ensure stable supply in response to the growing global demand. Furthermore, Asahi Kasei decided to launch its plasmid DNA business under Bionova and establish a new pDNA facility in Texas. The business is expected to grow by providing solutions for new modalities such as cell and gene therapy. Asahi Kasei Life Science will continue proactive investment in these products to drive innovation and reinforce its leadership in the field.

“I am thrilled to announce the start of operations at Asahi Kasei Life Science, which began on April 1,” said Ken Shinomiya, President of Asahi Kasei Life Science. “Focused on the field of life science centered on the bioprocess business, we aim to expand as part of the growing Healthcare sector business, the main growth driver of the Asahi Kasei Group. As a trusted premium partner, we are dedicated to shaping the future of the pharmaceutical industry—delivering innovative, reliable solutions that drive lasting impact and empower our clients to thrive.”

To learn more about Asahi Kasei Life Science, visit [https://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/lifescience/]

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Healthcare. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

Contacts



North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu