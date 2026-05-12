Artios Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with GSK to Evaluate Alnodesertib in Combination with Risvutatug Rezetecan, a B7-H3-Targeted ADC in Gastrointestinal Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 – Artios Pharma Limited (“Artios”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of new classes of DNA Damage Response (DDR) medicines to deliver meaningful survival benefits for patients with cancer, today announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with GSK to evaluate alnodesertib, Artios’ ATR inhibitor, in combination with risvutatug rezetecan (also referred to as Ris-Rez), GSK’s novel investigational B7-H3-targeting topoisomerase-1 (Topo-1) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in patients with gastrointestinal tumors.

“We’re excited to collaborate with GSK to investigate the potential of this combination strategy to provide meaningful benefit to patients with GI tumors,” said Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer of Artios. “As we advance the development of alnodesertib in multiple solid tumors, this collaboration enables Artios to broaden our combinatorial strategy and unlock the full potential of exploiting replication stress biology in cancer.”

Under the terms of the agreement, GSK will sponsor and conduct the Phase 1 study and provide its B7-H3 Topo-1 ADC, while Artios will supply alnodesertib. Each party will maintain rights to its respective products, and the agreement is mutually non-exclusive. The clinical study is expected to open by the end of the year.

About risvutatug rezetecan

Ris-Rez is a novel investigational B7-H3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate composed of a fully human anti-B7-H3 monoclonal antibody covalently linked to a topoisomerase inhibitor payload. GSK acquired exclusive worldwide rights (excluding China’s mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) from Hansoh Pharma to progress clinical development and commercialisation of Ris-Rez. GSK’s global phase III trial (NCT07099898) for Ris-Rez in relapsed extensive stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) began in August 2025.

Regulatory designations received for Ris-Rez to date include orphan drug designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in SCLC and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in a category of cancer that includes SCLC, called pulmonary neuroendocrine carcinoma; Priority Medicines (PRIME) Designation from the EMA for relapsed or refractory ES-SCLC; and Breakthrough Therapy Designations for relapsed or refractory ES-SCLC and relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma from the US FDA.

About alnodesertib

Alnodesertib, formerly known as ART0380, is a potential first-in-class, orally administered, selective small molecule inhibitor of ataxia-telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein (ATR). Artios is developing alnodesertib in patients whose tumor harbours high degrees of replication stress using ATM status as a key biomarker. When used in combination with low-dose chemotherapy to further amplify replication stress, alnodesertib demonstrated unprecedented response rates across eight different solid tumors in ATM-deficient patients. Alnodesertib has received U.S. Fast Track designation in combination with a low dose of chemotherapeutic agent irinotecan, for the treatment of adult patients with ATM-negative metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in the third-line setting.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.gsk.com

About Artios Pharma Ltd.

Artios’ mission is to develop new classes of medicines that harness DNA Damage Response (DDR) pathways, targeting DNA replication stress and synthetic lethality, to deliver meaningful survival benefits for patients with cancer. Its three potentially first-in-class programs, each with a novel mechanism of action, include ATR inhibitor alnodesertib, the DNA polymerase theta (Polθ) inhibitor ART6043, and a preclinical portfolio of DDRi-ADC candidates with novel payloads. Together, these programs are designed to eliminate cancer cells’ survival mechanisms, driving cancer cell death and improving clinical outcomes.

Visit our website at www.artios.com to learn more about Artios.

For more information, please contact:

Trophic Communications

Jacob Verghese or Verena Schossmann

Tel: +49 151 7441 6179

Email: artios@trophic.eu

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