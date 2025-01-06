ArsenalBio to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. (ArsenalBio), a clinical-stage programmable cell therapy company focused on engineering advanced CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors, today announced that Ken Drazan, M.D., ArsenalBio’s CEO and Chairman, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 4 p.m. PST. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

About ArsenalBio

Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. (ArsenalBio), headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a clinical-stage programmable cell therapy company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of next-generation autologous T-cell therapies to defeat cancer. With its proprietary biology toolkit, Arsenal is rewriting the programming of T cells to overcome the multi-faceted challenges presented by solid tumors with the goal of enabling therapeutic actions to develop first- and best-in-class cell therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes AB-2100 in kidney cancer and multiple preclinical candidates for prostate cancer and other solid tumors, in addition to two partnered programs with BMS. ArsenalBio is pioneering an AI-enabled foundation model of the T cell using deep learning with the aims to accelerate target discovery, improve patient segmentation for drug development, and enable personalized medicine in autoimmunity, allergy, infection, and immuno-oncology. To learn more, visit www.arsenalbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT: Media Contact: Dan Boyle dan@scientpr.com