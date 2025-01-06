SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ArsenalBio to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. (ArsenalBio), a clinical-stage programmable cell therapy company focused on engineering advanced CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors, today announced that Ken Drazan, M.D., ArsenalBio’s CEO and Chairman, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 4 p.m. PST. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

About ArsenalBio
Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. (ArsenalBio), headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a clinical-stage programmable cell therapy company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of next-generation autologous T-cell therapies to defeat cancer. With its proprietary biology toolkit, Arsenal is rewriting the programming of T cells to overcome the multi-faceted challenges presented by solid tumors with the goal of enabling therapeutic actions to develop first- and best-in-class cell therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes AB-2100 in kidney cancer and multiple preclinical candidates for prostate cancer and other solid tumors, in addition to two partnered programs with BMS. ArsenalBio is pioneering an AI-enabled foundation model of the T cell using deep learning with the aims to accelerate target discovery, improve patient segmentation for drug development, and enable personalized medicine in autoimmunity, allergy, infection, and immuno-oncology. To learn more, visit www.arsenalbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT: Media Contact: Dan Boyle dan@scientpr.com

California Events
ArsenalBio
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sunset illuminates the tall skyscrapers of San Diego, California
Job Trends
7 Companies Hiring in California
January 2, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
Approvals
Ionis’ Tryngolza Becomes First FDA-Approved Therapy for Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome
December 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of 2024
December 19, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac