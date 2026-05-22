Arrivo Bio to Present Clinical Data on Forvisirvat at 2026 ASCP Annual Meeting

Oral and poster presentations highlight first-in-human SIRT6 activator and prior Phase 2 signal in females with major depressive disorder

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrivo Bio will be giving both an oral and poster presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting, taking place May 26–29 in Miami, Florida.

The presentations will highlight Forvisirvat (SP-624), Arrivo’s first-in-class oral activator of the SIRT6 enzyme, currently in a Phase 2b/3 study for major depressive disorder, with data read out expected later this year. Prior Phase 2 data demonstrated a signal of efficacy in females with MDD, with additional preclinical and clinical findings supporting effects on neuroinflammation, neuroplasticity and cognition.

Oral Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Forvisirvat (SP-624), a First-In-Human SIRT6 Activator with an Epigenetic Mechanism of Action, Currently in a Phase 2b/3 Study for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Presenter: Joel Raskin, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 26, 2:50pm to 3:00pm ET

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Americana 3

Poster Presentation Details

Poster Session: Pharmaceutical Pipeline

Poster Number: T27

Presenter: Joel Raskin, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Date/Time: Thursday, May 28, 11:30am to 1:15pm ET

Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Americana 4

For more about Arrivo and Forvisirvat, visit www.arrivobio.com.

About Arrivo Bio

Arrivo is developing first-of-its-kind medicines that target the root cause of hard-to-treat diseases with the goal of achieving meaningful outcomes for patients, allowing them to live longer, healthier lives. Arrivo has two clinical-stage pipeline candidates, Forvisirvat (SP-624) for major depressive disorder and RABI-767 for predicted severe acute pancreatitis. Arrivo is based in Morrisville, N.C., on the edge of Research Triangle Park. For more information, visit www.arrivobio.com.

Media:

Maggie Turano

Account Director, ICR Healthcare

maggie.turano@icrhealthcare.com