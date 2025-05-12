Armatus Bio Selected as Finalist for XPRIZE Healthspan FSHD Bonus Prize

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armatus Bio, a late-preclinical stage biotech innovator developing vectorized RNAi medicines in neuromuscular disorders, today announced its recognition as one of eight finalists in the XPRIZE Healthspan FSHD Bonus Prize, led by XPRIZE, the world's leader in designing and operating large-scale incentive competitions to solve humanity's grand challenges.

SOLVE FSHD, a venture philanthropy organization dedicated to catalyzing innovation and overcoming barriers to accelerate new therapies for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), is a co-sponsor of XPRIZE Healthspan and funder of the FSHD Bonus Prize, which is being run in parallel with the XPRIZE Healthspan.

“The XPRIZE Healthspan FSHD Bonus Prize is designed to solicit bold solutions intended to deliver measurable improvements in muscle function and biomarkers of FSHD disease progression in individuals affected by FSHD,” said Eva Chin, PhD, Executive Director of SOLVE FSHD. “Armatus’ drug candidate, ARM-201, represents a highly promising strategy that addresses the underlying genetic defect that causes FSHD. Furthermore, Armatus has devised a clear roadmap for bringing this experimental therapeutic into human clinical trials to demonstrate its ability to transform outcomes for this population.”

ARM-201 is a vectorized microRNA engineered with a second-generation myotropic capsid that has been designed to effectively, safely, and durably silence toxic DUX4 expression. Preclinical evaluations have generated multiple datasets that strongly support continued pursuit of the vectorized RNAi strategy, including improvements in FSHD-linked biomarkers and motor function.

“Recognition as a finalist in this highly competitive forum is a reflection of the promise, hard work, and rigor embedded within our scientific strategy for ARM-201, which originated in the Harper Lab at Nationwide Children’s Hospital,” said Rachel Salzman, DVM, Chief Executive Officer of Armatus Bio. “We applaud XPRIZE and SOLVE FSHD for their visionary leadership to champion innovative new ideas that carry the potential to dramatically impact care.”

The $101 million XPRIZE Healthspan is a 7-year global competition to catalyze the development of proactive, accessible therapeutic solutions that restore muscle, cognition, and immune function by a minimum of 10 years, with an ambitious goal of 20 years, in persons aged 50-80 years, in one year or less. Read more at https://www.xprize.org/healthspan.

About Armatus

Armatus Bio is a late-preclinical stage, privately held biotech innovator developing advanced medicines that leverage vectorized RNAi. RNAi is a well-validated therapeutic approach that modifies protein expression via innate cellular biogenesis pathways without altering the cell’s genetic make-up. The company is advancing two assets addressing urgent unmet needs in neuromuscular disorders: TVR110 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A), and ARM-201 for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD). In preclinical studies, these investigational drugs demonstrated robust early signals of precision target engagement and biomarker improvement, and both are now advancing toward preparations for clinical trials. For more information, visit www.ArmatusBio.com.

