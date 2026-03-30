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Appili Therapeutics to Exhibit at World Vaccine Congress Washington

March 30, 2026 | 
3 min read

Appili Presentation Highlights Recent Collaborations and Funding Milestones

Appili Executives to Conduct In-Person Meetings and in Washington, D.C. to Identify New Funding Opportunities

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Don Cilla and Chief Development Officer, Dr. Gary Nabors will exhibit at the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2026.

“The World Vaccine Congress Washington provides an important venue to engage with global vaccine experts and government leaders,” said Dr. Cilla, President and CEO of Appili Therapeutics. “At the congress, Appili will be focused on accelerating discussions with government and industry leaders to expand our non-dilutive funding base.”

At the World Vaccine Congress, Dr. Cilla and Dr. Nabors will meet with global vaccine leaders, potential collaborators, and funding partners to showcase Appili’s collaborative infectious disease portfolio. Discussions will spotlight:

  • US $40 million funding award from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, to support collaborated development of fungal vaccine
  • ATI-1701, an in-licensed tularemia vaccine advancing under a US $11.7 million U.S. Air Force Academy award
  • LIKMEZ, a partnered liquid metronidazole product launched in the U.S.
  • ATI-1801, an in-licensed topical paromomycin product to treat leishmaniasis, with demonstrated Phase 3 efficacy

The Company will also exhibit in the Emerging Business Zone (Booth #585).

Exhibit details:

Title: Advancing Strategic Collaborations for Infectious Disease Products
Booth: #585, Emerging Business Zone
Dates: March 31 - April 2, 2026

For meeting requests at the World Vaccine Congress, please contact info@appilitherapeutics.com.

About the World Vaccine Congress Washington

The World Vaccine Congress is a series of conferences and exhibitions that have grown over 25 years to become the largest vaccine meetings of their kind across the globe. The event format allows for whole-sector topics with hundreds of speakers and covers the complete vaccine value chain, enabling thousands of attendees from science, government, and manufacturers to come together to create ground-breaking progress. More information can be found at https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-vaccine-congress-washington/index.stm

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including an FDA approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial infections, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of a disfiguring disease. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

Contacts:

Media:
Jenna McNeil, Communications Manager
Appili Therapeutics
E: JMcNeil@AppiliTherapeutics.com

Investor Relations:
Don Cilla, Pharm.D., M.B.A., President and CEO
Appili Therapeutics
E: Info@AppiliTherapeutics.com


Canada Events Vaccines Infectious disease
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