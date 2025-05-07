Apnimed Announces Multiple Presentations at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference 2025 Highlighting Novel Techniques and Unmet Medical Needs in Sleep Medicine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company building the industry-leading portfolio of first-in-class oral drugs that address the root causes of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced multiple upcoming presentations at the American Thoracic Society International Conference (ATS), which will take place May 16-21, 2025, in San Francisco, CA. The presentations will include additional details on Apnimed's ongoing Phase 3 program evaluating AD109 in OSA. Other presentations relate to novel applications of technology to enable digital medicine in sleep medicine, findings on the real-world prevalence and characteristics of patients with obesity hypoventilation syndrome, a condition defined by a combination of sleep-disordered breathing, obesity, and daytime hypercapnia (high levels of arterial carbon dioxide).

Apnimed ATS 2025 Presentation Details:

Oral Presentation: A20, Abstract 9127



Sensor-Based Digital Health Technology Enables Digital Medicine for Sleep-Related Breathing Diseases

Time: Sunday, May 18, 2025, 10:03 AM-10:15 AM PT



Location: Moscone Center, South Building Room 303

Poster: B58, Poster Board #P91



Real-World Prevalence and Characteristics of Patients With Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome: A Retrospective Cohort Analysis of Medicare Fee-For-Service Claims Data

Time: Monday, May 19, 2025, 11:30 AM-1:15 PM PT



Location: Moscone Center, North Building Area A, Hall F

Poster: C78, Poster Board # P1343



Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine (AD109) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Participant Demographics and Baseline Disease Characteristics of the LunAIRo Phase 3 Trial

Time: Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM PT



Location: Moscone Center, North Building Area K, Hall F

Poster: C78, Poster Board # P1345



Rationale and Design of a Phase 3 Open-label Extension Study of Fixed Dose Combination of Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine (AD109) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Time: Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 11:30 AM – 1:15 PM PT



Location: Moscone Center, North Building Area K, Hall F

For more information about the 2025 ATS International Conference, please visit the conference website, here.

About AD109

AD109 is an investigational once-nightly oral pill that could become the first pharmacological treatment to improve oxygenation during sleep by directly targeting the underlying neuromuscular dysfunction that can cause the upper airway to collapse in people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It is a first-in-class investigational combination of aroxybutynin, a novel antimuscarinic, and atomoxetine, a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor. These compounds are designed to work synergistically to target the neuromuscular root cause of OSA. In a disease characterized by complex and invasive treatment options, AD109 may offer a simple solution to help improve oxygenation and overall health and quality of life for people living with OSA. The AD109 Phase 3 clinical trial program is fully enrolled with topline results expected Q2 and Q3 2025.

About Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a serious, chronic sleep-related breathing disease in which the upper airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, leading to intermittent oxygen deprivation. It is caused by two overlapping mechanisms: neuromuscular dysfunction during sleep and predisposing anatomic abnormalities. It has been demonstrated that OSA affects people of all weight classes, ages and genders —there is no single "face" of the disease. An estimated 80 million people in the United States and 1 billion people worldwide suffer from OSA.

An individual with OSA can experience hundreds of sleep apnea events in a single night, each one reducing the blood oxygen levels and negatively impacting cellular functions vital to normal health and function. Failure to effectively treat OSA increases the risk of serious long-term health consequences, such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, along with impacts on quality of life, including daytime fatigue and cognitive function. The majority of those diagnosed with OSA refuse, abandon, or underutilize current treatment options. Currently, no available pharmacological treatments directly address the underlying neuromuscular dysfunction that is present in all people with OSA.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape for sleep-related breathing diseases. We believe the introduction of simple, once-nightly oral drugs has the potential to dramatically expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment for people with OSA. OSA, like other common chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension, would benefit from having multiple drugs with differing mechanisms to more fully address the heterogeneity of disease pathophysiology. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and help more people get the oxygen and restorative sleep needed to thrive.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Apnimed is advancing a robust pipeline of oral pharmaceutical product candidates designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA and other sleep-related breathing disorders. Our lead candidate, AD109, could become the catalyst for a new oral treatment paradigm for OSA that has been historically limited to cumbersome devices or invasive surgeries. AD109 is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe OSA. Apnimed is also developing several therapies as part of its joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science.

Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

