Press Releases

Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that management will participate in webcast fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 8:35 a.m. ET

Baird Global Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 10:15 a.m. ET

The live conference webcasts will be posted on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company leading the way in complement science to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two C3-targeting medicines approved to treat four serious diseases. Breakthroughs for patients include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness, and the first treatment for patients 12 and older with C3G or primary IC-MPGN, two severe, rare kidney diseases. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across many serious diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contact: 
Eva Stroynowski
eva.stroynowski@apellis.com
617.938.6229


Massachusetts Events
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc
